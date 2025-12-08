We wrote earlier in the year about how much we like Metroid Prime 4's art direction, describing it as a “1970s pulp sci-fi alien aesthetic piped through Halo”. It feels fresher than many recent AAA games, and the game's release this month hasn't disappointed.

What we didn't mention was a particular aspect of game's art that's now getting all the attention on social media: why does the architecture in Chrono Tower look so yonic? Perhaps the 'T' rating isn't only for violence.

Lotta vaginas in this game. — @aidanmoher.com (@aidanmoher.com.bsky.social) 2025-12-08T23:36:35.160Z

In case you needed a reminder that Samus is a woman... — @daruniasage.com (@daruniasage.com.bsky.social) 2025-12-08T23:36:35.598Z

Good news. I found the clitoris. — @langoustine.bsky.social (@langoustine.bsky.social.bsky.social) 2025-12-08T23:36:35.541Z

Also the yonic imagery is pretty interesting. Almost like an inverse of Alien's whole thing, which is cool to me since Metroid does take inspiration from that series + Samus' whole thing pic.twitter.com/bPrJvK7XJhDecember 4, 2025

thanks vagina templehappy to see that prime 4 is continuing the tradition of metroid doing the pg13 version of alien's sexual hr giger biomechanica pic.twitter.com/k6zxRsveXjDecember 5, 2025

Social media is awash with screenshots from fans showing apparent vulvas in Metroid Prime 4 Beyond. Developer Retro Games appears to have taken carnal inspiration for the door designs in particular.

They vary in size, and some of the doors require Samus to shoot at them or use her psychic powers to pull down small protrusions on top of them. Other objects have also been noted to have yonic shapes to varying extents.

Fans have various theories about the intention behind the designs. These range from an argument that any resemblance is accidental to suggestions that they're intended to remind us that the lead character Samus Aran is a woman, or even to hint at sapphic desire on the intergalactic bounty hunter's part.

Some believe the doors are supposed to be “vertical third eyes”, referencing the game's theme of psychic energy. Others suggest they're inspired by plants and fruits, with some noting that the name of the game's plant-like boss Carvex sounds not unlike 'cervix'.

However, Metroid has always taken inspiration from HR Giger's sexual biomechanical vision for the movie Alien, which had a strong theme of motherhood. The games have also developed this theme to an extent through Samus's bond with the “Baby Metroid” in Metroid II and Super Metroid.

The architecture on Viewros may be intended as a sign of female empowerment, or it may be simply intended to follow the tradition of the games and give the planet a looks that suggests its harmony with nature, and thus fertility and reproduction.

Let us know your theory in the comments below. For more inspiration, see our features on concept art and video game art styles.