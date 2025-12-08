The official logo for the new Supergirl movie has just landed, and fans are suitably swept away by the design. With "leaked" logos dividing superfans, the release of the film's official emblem saw many breathe a sigh of relief. (Turns out sticking to the classics is a safe bet... who'd have thought?)

As one of the best superhero logos of all time, the Superman logo is perhaps one of the most recognisable emblems in comic history. Playing on the timeless legacy of the franchise, the new Supergirl logo is a playful homage to the original that brings DC's cinematic universe into an excitingly fresh era.

(Image credit: DC)

Simple yet authoritative, the new Supergirl logo features the classic Superman 'S' emblem in its signature red and yellow. With a subtle, grittier feeling, the wordmark features a blurred, graffiti-style font with stylised paint splatters. Many fans loved the design, drawing similarities to the logo from CW's Superman & Lois series.

"Clean. Sharp. Perfect Supergirl energy," one fan praised, while one wrote, "That official 'Supergirl' logo is epic! The bold design with the iconic House of El crest has me hyped." Another fan was hit with a wave of nostalgia, writing, "First time I saw a superhero logo as a kid, I drew it on everything like I owned the trademark. This one gives me that same childlike hype again."

