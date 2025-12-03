New Spotify Wrapped logos puzzle music fans

It's that time of the year when music snobs wait with bated breath for their Spotify Wrapped to drop, in the ultimate battle for who has the most niche sonic tastebuds. To commemorate the occasion, the streaming service has dropped a collection of artist-inspired logo designs to satiate fans until the big day.

As one of the most recognisable logos in the music scene, the Spotify logo's simple design lends itself to easy style remixing. From Bieber to Gaga, deciphering the logos has become somewhat of a game on socials – can you guess them all?

Who do you think is on your Wrapped? pic.twitter.com/5J8QXG0Y5PDecember 1, 2025

With seven designs in total, each logo remix has its own aesthetic flourish that gestures to one of this year's top artists. Some are fairly obvious. Take the tartan design, for example – a reference to PinkPantheress' Fancy That mixtape. The shiny red design is clearly a nod to Gaga's iconic Abracadabra, while the grey flowers point to Justin Bieber's Daisies.

Other designs were up for debate. The green goo is sadly not an untimely homage to Ray Parker Jr's Ghostbusters, but rather a nod to KATSEYE's iconic Gnarly artwork. While fans hotly debated who the owner of the Tamborine design could be (Stevie Nicks, anyone?), it seems the logo is a homage to Oasis after their historic stadium tour saw them shoot back to popularity.

spotify teases 2025 spotify wrapped with artist-inspired logos. can you guess? pic.twitter.com/OoovVQ5JVTNovember 29, 2025

Which design is your favourite? Tell us in the comments below and let us know which artist is represented in each design. For more musical news, check out A24 Music's beautiful logo or take a look at the best band logos of all time.