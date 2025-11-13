One mistake just turned this PSV shirt into a collector's item

Ask anyone to describe a football shirt, and one of the first things they're likely to mention is logos. Footballers are basically walking billboards, their kits emblazoned with sponsors, manufacturer logos and, of course, their own team crest (which may or may not be one of the best sports logos in the world).

And while a football shirt with a couple of logos missing might not sound like earth-shattering news, it's a pretty intriguing error. So how exactly did PSV's Sergiño Dest end up on the pitch in a misprinted shirt?

(Image credit: Footy Headlines)

In the Dutch team's game against AZ Alkmaar last weekend, Dest spent the first half wearing a shirt with not one, but two logos missing. Puma's logo was nowhere to be seen, and nor was the crest for PSV itself. But in the second half, both logos were suddenly present and correct.

Given the obvious half-time shirt swap, it seems safe to say that this was an error that somehow went overlooked. While we'll probably never now how a shirt without logos came to be, it's already on its way to becoming a collector's item.

(Image credit: Footy Headlines)

The shirt is currently being auctioned via MatchWornShirt, with 12 days to go. The listing describes it as a "true collector's item due to a rare kit anomaly. It is the shirt Dest wore that was missing the PSV club logo, a rare occurrence."