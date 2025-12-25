Quiz: Think you know all about 2025's hottest logo designs?
Test yourself on logo controversies and more.
Think you know about logo design? Have you been paying attention to this year's biggest logo design stories?
I've created a quiz based on the most-read logo design stories on Creative Bloq this year and it's available for you to play below.
For more quizzes, see our ultimate car logo quiz and our graphic design quiz as well as our album artwork quiz.
How did you do? Let us know in the comments.
Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can.
