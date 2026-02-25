Pokémon just dropped 1000+ new logos but there’s one clear winner

Pokémon's 30th anniversary is on the horizon, and to mark the occasion, we've been blessed with a bunch of new logos – and by a bunch, I mean an entire Pokédex's worth. With over 1000 new Pokémon logos to explore, I'm willing to bet your favourite is among them.

This Friday marks Pokémon's official 30th anniversary, and while the big day is rumoured to bring the announcement of new games, these adorable logo designs are plenty to tide us over. From regional forms to Paradox Pokémon, almost every species is included – let us know in the comments if your favourite is included.

(Image credit: Pokémon)

The new Pokémon logo features a brand new '30' emblem with the tagline "Pokémon: Since 1996". You might be thinking that logistically creating over 1000+ individual logos would be a mammoth task, and you'd be right, so instead, each design makes clever use of the logo silhouette to showcase eachPokémon.

The designs appeared when fans of the X account @poke_times would comment certain hashtags, prompting them to uncover a design – so far, it seems like most of the Pokémon have been discovered (minus Mega Evolutions). Thankfully, it's easy to explore the designs thanks to the fan database Serebii, which has been helpfully cataloguing each new logo. (I may be biased, but Ditto has to be my favourite simply because he looks so goofy.)

