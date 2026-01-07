Pokémon fans rejoice as the 'real' Pikachu returns

Believe it or not, Pokémon is celebrating 30 years in 2026. That's only 100 years fewer than the Louis Vuitton logo!

The exact Pokémon anniversary date is 27 February, commemorating three decades since the original games, Pokémon Red and Green, were released in Japan. And to start the celebration, The Pokemon Company's official Japanese social media accounts posted a 19-second video that brings back a fan-favourite retro character design: the original, fuller-figured Pikachu.

Ce Pikachu mais vraiment 😍 pic.twitter.com/Jt1ep71yxZJanuary 1, 2026

“Pokémon 30th Anniversary, Here We Go!” a translation of the post reads. “30 years since the release of Pokémon Red and Green. On February 27, 2026, Pokémon turns 30. We have a feeling this year is going to be the best one yet!”.

The animation appears to be an intentional throwback to the first Pokémon games, with Pikachu having a much rounder shape like in Pokémon Red and Green.

The original Pikachu had to fit in a 32 x 32 pixel square. With such tight parametres, it was easier for developers to create an engaging, emotive character using more rounded forms. The same can be seen in other Gen 1 sprites in the original games.

Pikachu was later slimmed down to a less mouse-like and more anthropomorphic shape for the anime to allow him to appear more agile. That carried over into subsequent games, although a more filled-out Pikachu did made an appearance in Gen 8 with Gigantamax Pikachu.

Curiously, Uniqlo's new line of Pokémon merchandise also shows the 'fat' Pikachu, using the original watercolour designs that appeared in cover art and magazines.

(Image credit: Uniqlo)

Fans are excited to see the return of the design that, for some, remains the 'real' Pikachu. But does the throwback animation mean chubby Pikachu will actually make a comeback?

I wouldn't bank on it. The 30th anniversary Pokémon logo that ends the video above shows a slimmer Pikachu that looks more like the alleged Gen 10 designs that were doing the rounds in October in images that were claimed to have been leaked from Game Freak.

We won't know for sure until at least 27 February, when I expect there will be some news from the Pokémon Company.

We do know from last year's Pokemon Presents that Pokemon Champions is in development. The website confirms that this will be the VGC platform for the 2026 Pokemon World Championships.

This year, we can also expect Pokopia, an Animal Crossing-like cozy life-sim spin-off. But there's still no confirmation of whether Pokémon Gen 10 will release in 2026 or whether the games will really be called Pokémon Wind and Wave.

According to rumours, the upcoming RPGs will take place in Southeast Asia with players exploring multiple islands. Images posted online show Pikachú with a slightly different shape and more expressive face, but certainly not the 'fat' Pikachu.

What do you think? Would you like the rounder Pikachu to return?