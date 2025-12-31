The most controversial rebrands and logo redesigns of 2025

As noted in Tom May's recent recap of the year in branding, 2025 was a dangerous time to refresh an identity or roll out a logo redesign. Everyone has an opinion on design these days, and social media amplifies the loudest of these.

The result is that even the most routine rebrand can become a controversy. If it's a subtle refresh, people will say it wasn't bold enough and was a waste of money. Go too bold, and you'll be accused of ruining the brand or of being 'woke' simply for opting for a minimalist wordmark.

Most brands try to ignore the initial backlash, trusting that if the design decisions were right, the target audience will come to accept the change. But there were signs this year that some were starting to doubt their own judgment and to listen to the crowd. Cracker Barrel backtracked on its controversial logo redesign, and McDonald's pulled its heavily criticised AI-generated Christmas ad.

With that in mind, here are the rebrands and logo redesigns of 2025 that generated even more controversy than most.

The most controversial rebrands of 2025

01. Cracker Barrel

The old (and current) Cracker Barrel logo (left) and the aborted redesign (Image credit: Cracker Barrel)

The Cracker Barrel logo controversy was easily the most controversial rebrand of 2025 in terms of the sheer volume of media stories and social media comments generated, and it barely lasted more than a week. The brand was taken aback by the storm, having never imagined that removing an image of an old man from its logo design would cause such a scandal.

Who could blame it? On the face of it, the move was a modern brand update no different from hundreds of others. The new logotype remained recognisable but was simpler and less fussy.

But the internet is a strange place these days. Even president Donald Trump joined the pile-on demanding to know “WTF is wrong with Cracker Barrel”. Within days, the rebrand was scrapped. Perhaps if today's climate had existed in 1976, even the Apple logo would also still look like something that was carved in wood in the 19th century.

02. MSNBC and CNBC

Ms Now, reporting live from Austria? (Image credit: MS NOW)

While Cracker Barrel's new logo was divisive, some controversial 2025 rebrands were almost unanimously roasted. NBCUniversal's upcoming spin off of its traditional cable networks into a new company called Versant claimed two major branding victims.

First, MSNBC became MS NOW. The new name supposedly stands for My Source News Opinion World but reeks of a being a backronym. People quickly came up with other interpretations – “Most Surely No One Watching,” one person suggested, while others weren't sure how to pronounce the name. Even more strangely, why does the logo feature the Austrian flag?

No more peacock. The CNBC logo (Image credit: CNBC)

Then there was the new CNBC logo. This network gets to keep its name but can no longer use the famous NBC peacock logo. The solution was to look back to the past. The new design features a fused N and B as a reference to the original CNBC logo from 1989.

The blue upward arrow between the letters is intended to reflect the 'square motion theory' of the network’s on-air design language and to represent expertise in financial news, but, again, some viewers had other interpretations.

“Looks like a sinking ship with a blue sail, and the little cleft between the N and B provides extra emphasis of the ship sinking,” a designer wrote on Reddit.

03. HBO MAX

It was all just a joke, the former Max says (Image credit: HBO Max)

Sticking with TV networks, the saga of the HBO rebrand was one of the most chaotic of the past couple of years. First, the name changed to Max. Then it was Max with an HBO-inspired logo, and then Max with an even more HBO-inspired logo.

Finally, the brand went full-circle and became HBO Max again. It tried to brush the emotional whiplash under the carpet pretending it was all a joke – something like when Duo the Duolingo Owl faked his own death. But, despite the attempts at humorous deflection, augmented by X's refusal to give the brand its username back, the shambles suggested a brand with an identity crisis.

04. PepsiCo

Not everyone was smiling when PepsiCo revealed its new logo design (Image credit: PepsiCo)

The new PepsiCo logo was one of those branding exercises that made perfect corporate sense but which confused people on the street. PepsiCo is home to over 500 brands, including Gatorade, Quaker and Siete, but most people associate it with cola.

The new design includes a yellow shape representing food and grains, showing the group's connection to agriculture, a blue shape for drinks or water and a green leaflike form that is supposed to represent “winning with pep+”, whatever that means (we know from that infamous Pepsi design document that the group likes to imbue its branding with profound meaning).

The intention was to differentiate the group identity from the cola, which is just a part of its business, but it's 2025, so some accused Pepsi of dropping the colours of the US flag for a more global identity. Others suggested the new logo had a generic feel and a “startup aesthetic” unfitting for a global consumer powerhouse.

05. Texas Tech

Downgrade? (Image credit: Texas Tech)

It would be impossible to make a roundup of controversial logo redesigns and not mention a sports logo. Even the best sports logos are divisive, and Texas Tech's new logo sparked a particularly heated response.

While the university described the new identity as a modernisation, some saw the stripped-back flat design as a disappointing and overly simplistic downgrade. “That logo is like buying a base model Sedan with no window tint and no power windows,” one person reckoned.

06. Range Rover