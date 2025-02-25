The Duolingo owl is back from the dead – what now?

News
By
published

Is it the brand's last marketing trump card?

Duolingo mascot on an orange background
(Image credit: Duolingo/Getty Images)

Language learning app Duolingo recently revealed some sad news – its iconic owl mascot Duo, was dead. Well, surprise! After a dramatic fake death, the beloved bird is back, returning to berate avid linguists in a dramatic resurrection for the ages.

Duolingo is known for its impactful branding thanks to its legendary mascot, so when the bird's untimely demise was announced it seemed like a sacrilegious marketing move – in fact it was quite the opposite. With fans flocking to pay their respects by completing their language lessons (it's what Duo would've wanted, of course), the brand drummed up some serious engagement through the guide of collective mourning. Little did fans know the bird would soon be back with a bang.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Duolingo mascot with crossed out black eyes
Duolingo's owl mascot is now dead. But it's what comes next that interests me
Kellogg&#039;s Cornelius cockerel Corn Flakes mascot in 3D
Kellogg's reimagines the perfect brand mascot as a giant 3D kaiju in a surprising new ad
Kellogg&#039;s ad
Brilliant or baffling? Designers are torn over the new Kellogg's billboards
McDonald&#039;s billboard
From McDonald's to Kellogg's: Why are so many brands ditching their logo?
Squid Game
Squid Game is actually a brilliant lesson in brand design
Walmart new visual identity
Walmart’s refresh attracted criticism – but designers loved it
Latest in Branding
Duolingo mascot on an orange background
The Duolingo owl is back from the dead – what now?
NASA/Apple/Nike logos with chrome effect
From Apple to Nike, I’m mesmerised by these hypnotising chrome logos
McDonald&#039;s billboard
From McDonald's to Kellogg's: Why are so many brands ditching their logo?
Image of a graffiti font on a building
Creative agency gets revenge on vandals... with a font
HBO logo and possible new Max logo
Sorry HBO, this isn't the MAX rebrand we wanted
Green Party of Canada
Green Party's controversial new logo design hits the spot
Latest in News
Photoshop on iPhone; A vibrant digital collage features a person seated on a vinyl record, which is suspended in mid-air amidst a colorful array of flowers and a partly visible cityscape.
Adobe Photoshop is now on iPhone – and it's free!
Duolingo mascot on an orange background
The Duolingo owl is back from the dead – what now?
Samsung Tab S9+ and A9+ on a read deals background
Save $191 on a Samsung Tab S9+ and bag a deal on the A9+ too with these latest savings
iPad Air deal
The price of my favourite iPad Air has fallen by $200
Durex ad
I’m loving the saucy brand banter between Ikea and Durex
Starbucks&#039; new sustainable cups
Here's what we can learn from Starbucks' compostable cup design fail