Range Rover's controversial new logo is only the beginning of its new look

More details of the brand's "confident and contemporary" rebrand have emerged.

Earlier this month, news of Range Rover's new logo, the first in the brand's 55 year history, was met with raised eyebrows. Rather like Jaguar's much-derided rebrand, the new 'RR' symbol was seen a weirdly goofy look for a storied luxury car brand. But it turns out the new look involves more than just a new symbol.

In a new interview with Design Week, Range Rover has revealed more about the rationale behind the new identity, along with an updated version of the Range Rover wordmark. Far less of a departure in style, the new wordmark features subtly tweaked lettering, aimed at "decoding and recoding Range Rover’s existing DNA into a set of guidelines that support modern luxury communication.”

