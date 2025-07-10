The new Range Rover logo might be the branding disaster of the year

News
By published

Has JLR learned nothing from last year's Jaguar rebrand?

Range Rover
(Image credit: Range Rover)

Last year there was one branding story that hogged more headlines than the rest. News of Jaguar's colourful (or as some called it, 'woke') rebrand was derided by everyone from Elon Musk to, er, Nigel Farage – and reportedly led to the brand ditching its ad agency. So what has parent company Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) decided to do next? Why, give its other heritage car brand a new logo, of course.

Autocar has spotted a new Range Rover emblem, which appeared in a recent presentation to investors. While the first bespoke emblem for the brand in its 55 year history isn't designed to replace the Range Rover wordmark, it's still a radical aesthetic departure, and one that's already drawn a strong reaction from fans. It probably won't be hitting our best logos roundup in a hurry.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.