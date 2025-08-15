QUIZ: Tech product fails! Do you know these massive stinkers from Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and more?
Tech might walk arm in arm with innovation, but not every big project influences the future – some fail bad.
I've kept a keen eye on innovations in tech ever since that scene in Total Recall where Arnie has a phone call with a guy – on a screen! The idea of video calls was the stuff of a mad man's hallucinations back in 1990, but things have got a lot crazier since.
And yet, not all tech innovations are welcomed by the public. Some are rejected because of exclusionary prices, poor implementation, or because they're actually just a bit shit.
Here's a quick quiz on some of the biggest stinkers in the last few decades...
How did you do? Let us know in the comments.
