New BMW logo sparks debate as first IRL photos appear online

A couple of months ago, BMW dropped a new logo without much fanfare. Thanks to images shared by BMW blog, we are now able to see the two logos side by side in situ on the iX3 for the first time – and, while not a total redesign, the new logo does have some distinct changes.

Somewhat unsurprisingly for anything related to a car logo, the roundel has become even more minimal, and as per usual the chrome accents have depleted (though not disappeared totally). See the two logos below.

(Image credit: STUDIE AG/BMW Blog)

As you can see, the chrome accents remain around the outer rim of the roundel, but have been removed from the inner circle as well as from inside the Bavarian flag. This leans into the flat design trend while not leaping completely, simplifying the overall look but keeping some texture. Adding to the flatter look is the perimeter's change from glossy to matte black.

The reaction to the new logo has been mixed, with some BMW fans nonchalant and others incensed. "Liked the sym[m]etry of the d[ou]ble chrome better. Albeit it being a minor change tbh, both are fine," one Reddit comment says.

(Image credit: STUDIE AG/BMW Blog)

But others are invested in the history of the brand, and think changing its logo dilutes and weakens its heritage.

"I don't like the new emblem! The emblem is the trademark and the history of the brand," says one comment on the BMWBlog. "Mercedes- Benz still have the same emblem for over 100 years! If it's not broke don't fix it! Please keep the original emblem!"

While brand refreshes are key for keeping a company relevant in a fast-changing consumer world, managing the evolution of a heritage brand is one of the hardest jobs in design. So these incremental changes are often a great way of keeping a brand moving forward while not alienating its customer base. Of course, this is the opposite approach to Jaguar's controversial rebrand, and the jury is still out on how that's turned out a year later.