Instagram has changed its navigation buttons for the first time since 2022 – and in doing so, opened a can of worms. As well as making some very valid points about the changes themselves, the comments on Insta's explanatory video point to a wider problem – users overwhelmingly feel that Instagram is focusing on the wrong elements, and ignoring some very real problems with the platform.

See the video below, then find out what people are cross about.

Ever since the meteoric rise of TikTok, Instagram has been edging towards a similar platform model of viral video moments, not focused showing you content from the followers you choose to engage with, but based on your algorithm of engagement and likes. And this is one of the issues commenters have with Instagram's evolution. Responses to the video are filled with frustrated users wanting Instagram to stay distinct from TikTok and offer something different. Something 'classier', as one comment pleads.

"I think this is the biggest concern ALL CREATORS HAVE: Instagram is becoming more like TikTok, random VIRAL videos rather than showing me the things we choose to follow and (similar things)," one verified account comments.



"People do not want TikTok, we want our personalised feeds. Give the option to go onto an explore page, the viral videos can exist there! BRING BACK CLASSY INSTAGRAM!!"

But people think the nav bar changes also solidifies another change that's been creeping up on Instagram – that creating content has been pushed to the background in favour of sharing and reposting content already published.

"My hot take is that Instagram actually makes it harder to post," someone says. "Moving the create button to the top left corner, instead of it being at the center of the nav bar, makes it more hidden and basically they just want people scrolling on this app as much as possible."

And other concerns come up as well, such as the lack of reach and engagement.

"How about working on this app to make engagement better?" asks one small business owner. "Especially for small business that rely on it cause that’s what the system has become?"

And another adds, "We don’t care about buttons, give us more reach!!!!!!!!!!!".

I see the same issues happening on Facebook with Reels – why do all social platforms need to morph into each other? The creator (and consumer) community would welcome distinct platforms that embrace different priorities and go for different markets, rather than turn into a homogenous blob that caters to the largest common denominator. I certainly miss Instagram's roots as a community based place to look at beautiful photos. It can't be helping the prevailing view that social media is dead.