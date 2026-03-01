Google's Pixel colour chart offers a fascinating glimpse at smartphone design trends

While the iPhone is about to turn 20 years old, the Google Pixel is a mere whippersnapper at just 10. With the first model released in 2016, there've now been 10 generations of the pixel released, and to mark the occasion, Google has released a fun infographic charting the colours of every model ever released. Because the best camera phones are determined by their colour, right?

The pleasing colour chart shows every generation as a soft gradient, revealing the general 'vibes' of each year. And the whole thing proves that while it took Apple a long time to finally embrace colour, Google has always given us a few hues.

In the comments on Instagram, fans are letting Google know which colour is their favourite. "I'm enjoying my pixel 10 pro XL in moonstone," one comments, while another declares "Coral on the 4XL, my first love". The Google Pixel 10a, revealed this week, comes in bold Lavender, Fog and Berry shades (that's purple, green and red to you and I), along with the standard-issue black.

iPhone line ups have also become more colourful in recent years (Image credit: Apple)

The chart definitely confirms our sense that tech design is becoming a little more fun, at least when it comes to colour selection. Apple's 16 and 17 line ups have offered brighter hues across the board, and with ten(!) colour options for the Google Pixel 10 generation, users have never had so much choice.

But of course, the counter argument could go that with smartphone innovation stagnating, colour is the only way these companies can make their phones exciting in 2026.