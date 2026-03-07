12 of the best fonts for posters

Discover the best fonts to add clarity and personality to your posters.

Uncarving Nation&#039;s font Alinsa demonstrates its appearance in calendar format.
Uncarving Nation's Alinsa font makes your poster stand out. (Image credit: Uncarving Nation)
Posters are a dying artform. Or so one may presume to see the deluge of digital content littering our feeds.

But raise your head, look around. Look at the walls of derelict buildings and the boards at bus stops; at the pillars in your local music venue and the walls of your teenage niece’s bedroom. Posters are everywhere.

The way a poster looks matters but what it says often matters more. Arguably no creative choice is more important than the font that’s used. Is your brand trying to be cool or informative, helpful or hilarious? All of this and more can be conveyed by the right typeface.

The best fonts for posters

01. Montserrat

Julieta Ulanovsky is the creator of the Montserrat font.

(Image credit: Julieta Ulanovsky)

This font was designed by Julieta Ulanovsky as urban typography, inspired by the old posters and signs in the traditional neighbourhood of Buenos Aires called Montserrat. As a bold sans-serif font, it’s perfect for headlines as it offers both high impact and readability.

02. Nothing Pena

Ideal Eksis is the designer behind the Nothing Pena font.

(Image credit: Ideal Eksis)

A modern, hand drawn font, Nothing Pena was created by designer Ideal Eksis. It can give posters a natural, organic feel as the letters have a soft curve and irregular forms. It lends itself well to posters with an eco or climate undertone to the messaging or creative projects needing the warmth of a human touch.

03. Halibut Serif

Halibut Serif font designed by Collletttivo.

(Image credit: Collletttivo)

With its sharp edges and vintage feel, Halibut Serif will give your poster a sophisticated edge. Created by the Milan-based typographic practice Collletttivo, the supersized font family is ideal for daring designs that want to stand out.

04. Bebas Neue

Bebas Neue font designed by Ryoichi Tsunekawa of Dharma Type.

(Image credit: Ryoichi Tsunekawa of Dharma Type)

An all caps font, Bebas Neue has risen in popularity for use across posters and social graphics. Tall and bold, its simple graphics make it easy to read at a distance and a great choice for impactful headlines. The font was designed by Ryoichi Tsunekawa of Dharma Type, and was originally released in 2005 as a free font to start a worldwide conversation with other designers.

05. Luckymoon

Allouse Studio created Luckymoon font.

(Image credit: Allouse Studio)

Sometimes it works to add a little whimsy to your poster designs. This is where Luckymoon comes in. A script font, its letters take on playful forms and gentle curves. Created by the three-piece Indonesian team at Allouse Studio, it’s lighthearted and childlike, suited for projects that are looking for that extra little something.

06. Alinsa

Uncarving Nation designed the font Alinsa

(Image credit: Uncarving Nation)

Bold, interesting and unlike any other font, Alinsa lends itself to a bright background and modern business. Designed by Uncarving Nation, Alinsa’s fresh and distinctive shape will make your poster stand up and shout out.

07. Gilmer

Polish designer Piotr &amp;#321;apa created the Gilmer font

(Image credit: Piotr Łapa)

Simple, fresh lines are often all a poster needs to get its point across. Gilmer does just that. Created by Polish designer Piotr Łapa, the sans-serif font family contains six styles so has the versatility and refinement to be used across both headlines and body copy.

08. Coldiac

Coldiac font from Craft Supply Co

(Image credit: Craft Supply Co)

Looking for a little more luxury for your poster? Look to Coldiac from Craft Supply Co, a modern serif font family whose fine lines and sharp corners offer perfectly balanced drama and subtlety. A delicate, pretty font, it will bring a vintage feel to any design.

09. Denominary

Balibilly Design is the studio behind Denominary font.

(Image credit: Balibilly Design)

Denominary typeface has been designed to bring precision and sophistication to any project, with its clean lines and tall lettering. Created by Bali-based Balibilly Design, the Denominary font has an advanced feature that sets it apart from others: auto-active contextual alternates. This is to auto minimise kerning between characters, ensuring there is always optimal spacing between letters.

10. Roasted Ketchup

Roasted Ketchup font was created by Fikryal Studio.

(Image credit: Fikryal Studio)

With a name like this, how can you resist using Roasted Ketchup? A handwritten brush display script, it’s full of character, bringing an energetic feel to designs. Born out of Fikryal Studio, the font features both uppercase and lowercase letters as well as multilingual support. It’ll add a unique, handmade feel to your poster design.

11. Anton

Vernon Adams designed Anton font

(Image credit: Vernon Adams)

Probably one of the more recognisable fonts, Anton was created by designer Vernon Adams as a reworking of a traditional advertising sans-serif typeface. It’s loud and neo-grotesque, offering a futuristic but business-like attitude to copy. Originally redesigned as a webfont, Anton will add recognition and weight to your messaging.

12. Donut Shop

Donut Shop font was created by Pixel Surplus

Grape Nuts font is inspired by the breakfast cereal (Image credit: Pixel Surplus)

And a fun one to end on: Donut Shop. Created by Pixel Surplus, it’s a retro rounded serif typeface inspired by the 1970s, that’ll add a chunky and fun look to any poster with its soft corners and bubble-effect visuals.

Izzy Ashton
Izzy Ashton
Journalist, editor and PR professional

Izzy Ashton is a journalist, editor and PR professional who’s held editorial and communications roles at comms and entertainment group Common Interest, B2B PR agency Propeller, global creative agency 180 Global and insights and trends platform BITE (Creativebrief). She’s a panel host, published author, one-time voice over artist and distinctly average surfer. She is also the founder and editor-in-chief of Lift As You Climb, a platform that supports, celebrates and shouts loudly about exceptional creative talent, of every level. It’s designed to offer a reminder that none of us got where we are without someone paving the way before us. 

