12 of the best fonts for posters

Posters are a dying artform. Or so one may presume to see the deluge of digital content littering our feeds.

But raise your head, look around. Look at the walls of derelict buildings and the boards at bus stops; at the pillars in your local music venue and the walls of your teenage niece’s bedroom. Posters are everywhere.

The way a poster looks matters but what it says often matters more. Arguably no creative choice is more important than the font that’s used. Is your brand trying to be cool or informative, helpful or hilarious? All of this and more can be conveyed by the right typeface.

The best kinds of fonts for posters are those that prioritise legibility from a distance while also conveying personality. While sans-serifs fonts are often chosen for headings and titles thanks to their clean, modern look, serif fonts can be used to add elegance or a classic feel.

So, which are the best? See below for a handy list to level-up your poster game. Note that you should always double check the terms of a font (see our font licensing guide for more info).

The best fonts for posters

01. Montserrat

(Image credit: Julieta Ulanovsky)

This font was designed by Julieta Ulanovsky as urban typography, inspired by the old posters and signs in the traditional neighbourhood of Buenos Aires called Montserrat. As a bold sans-serif font, it’s perfect for headlines as it offers both high impact and readability.

02. Nothing Pena

(Image credit: Ideal Eksis)

A modern, hand drawn font, Nothing Pena was created by designer Ideal Eksis. It can give posters a natural, organic feel as the letters have a soft curve and irregular forms. It lends itself well to posters with an eco or climate undertone to the messaging or creative projects needing the warmth of a human touch.

03. Halibut Serif

(Image credit: Collletttivo)

With its sharp edges and vintage feel, Halibut Serif will give your poster a sophisticated edge. Created by the Milan-based typographic practice Collletttivo, the supersized font family is ideal for daring designs that want to stand out.

04. Bebas Neue

(Image credit: Ryoichi Tsunekawa of Dharma Type)

An all caps font, Bebas Neue has risen in popularity for use across posters and social graphics. Tall and bold, its simple graphics make it easy to read at a distance and a great choice for impactful headlines. The font was designed by Ryoichi Tsunekawa of Dharma Type, and was originally released in 2005 as a free font to start a worldwide conversation with other designers.

05. Luckymoon

(Image credit: Allouse Studio)

Sometimes it works to add a little whimsy to your poster designs. This is where Luckymoon comes in. A script font, its letters take on playful forms and gentle curves. Created by the three-piece Indonesian team at Allouse Studio, it’s lighthearted and childlike, suited for projects that are looking for that extra little something.

06. Alinsa

(Image credit: Uncarving Nation)

Bold, interesting and unlike any other font, Alinsa lends itself to a bright background and modern business. Designed by Uncarving Nation, Alinsa’s fresh and distinctive shape will make your poster stand up and shout out.

07. Gilmer

(Image credit: Piotr Łapa)

Simple, fresh lines are often all a poster needs to get its point across. Gilmer does just that. Created by Polish designer Piotr Łapa, the sans-serif font family contains six styles so has the versatility and refinement to be used across both headlines and body copy.

08. Coldiac

(Image credit: Craft Supply Co)

Looking for a little more luxury for your poster? Look to Coldiac from Craft Supply Co, a modern serif font family whose fine lines and sharp corners offer perfectly balanced drama and subtlety. A delicate, pretty font, it will bring a vintage feel to any design.

09. Denominary

(Image credit: Balibilly Design)

Download Denominary from Pixel Surplus for free (or commercial use from $35)

Denominary typeface has been designed to bring precision and sophistication to any project, with its clean lines and tall lettering. Created by Bali-based Balibilly Design, the Denominary font has an advanced feature that sets it apart from others: auto-active contextual alternates. This is to auto minimise kerning between characters, ensuring there is always optimal spacing between letters.

10. Roasted Ketchup

(Image credit: Fikryal Studio)

Download Roasted Ketchup from DaFont for free (or commercial use from $20)

With a name like this, how can you resist using Roasted Ketchup? A handwritten brush display script, it’s full of character, bringing an energetic feel to designs. Born out of Fikryal Studio, the font features both uppercase and lowercase letters as well as multilingual support. It’ll add a unique, handmade feel to your poster design.

11. Anton

(Image credit: Vernon Adams)

Probably one of the more recognisable fonts, Anton was created by designer Vernon Adams as a reworking of a traditional advertising sans-serif typeface. It’s loud and neo-grotesque, offering a futuristic but business-like attitude to copy. Originally redesigned as a webfont, Anton will add recognition and weight to your messaging.

12. Donut Shop

Grape Nuts font is inspired by the breakfast cereal (Image credit: Pixel Surplus)

Download Donut Shop from Pixel Surplus for free (or commercial use from $18)

And a fun one to end on: Donut Shop. Created by Pixel Surplus, it’s a retro rounded serif typeface inspired by the 1970s, that’ll add a chunky and fun look to any poster with its soft corners and bubble-effect visuals.

For more typographic inspiration, take a look at the 20 best free graffiti fonts or the best free fonts for a wide variety of typographic styles to suit all projects.