The ultimate guide to kerning

What is kerning, and does it really matter?

Somewhere right now a designer is silently screaming at an example of bad kerning, whether on a sign, website, magazine or menu. Have you ever noticed words where some letters are closer together while others are further apart? A warning – once you open this can of worms you will never unsee it – kerning will haunt you wherever you go.

The aim of a type designer is to create a visually uniform flow across letters that reads as one undisturbed line rather than stopping the eye at every gap. Handwritten fonts naturally tend to flow together, but typesetting requires adjustment. Some letter combinations have too much or little space between them, which can make the text harder to read. This is remedied with kerning – adjusting the space between two letters to balance the negative space. In the days of metal typesetting, kerning was the overhanging parts of a sort (lead block or type) that helped letters flow, but in the digital age designers have a lot more control over kerning.

