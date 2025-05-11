5 perfect Apple font choices (and one disaster)

Features
By published

Apple typography hasn't always been ideal.

Apple is known for sleek, minimalist design, from its products to its branding. We've already recapped the Apple logo history, but what about Apple typography? What font does Apple use to back up its brand identity?

Typography plays an important role for any brand, and that's doubly true for a tech giant like Apple, which uses type in its marketing but also in the UI design of its software. Today, Apple uses its own San Francisco typeface for both, but the Apple font history has seen some surprising and sometimes controversial decisions on the way.

Image 1 of 2
Apple Chicago font
Apple's Chicago font(Image credit: CC by SA)
Image 1 of 3
Apple San Francisco typeface
Apple's announcement of its San Francisco typeface(Image credit: Apple)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.