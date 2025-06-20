Recommended reading

Why typography is key to good branding

By

Brand Impact Awards judge reveals the 4 typographic dials you need to get it right.

Everyone identifies with type – whether they know it or not. The shape and form of letters transcend cultures, borders, languages, beliefs, age, time, surfaces, technology, and trends. No other medium connects us all like type. (See our typography through the decades series to find out how that's changed over time).

Letterforms were created to record meaning – to hold ideas and prevent them from being lost. Over time, they evolved to educate – and through typography – to carry a voice or emotion. Type connects us. It’s integral to how we share – and how we grow and evolve together.

Tom Foley
Tom Foley
Executive creative director, Monotype

Tom Foley is an executive creative director for Monotype, and in his role, is responsible for leading a team of type designers creating fonts for the Monotype Library and corporate brands. Words and letters are in Tom’s blood - his great-grandfather was from a family of stonemasons that specialized in letter carving, and his uncle was a sign painter.

With contributions from

