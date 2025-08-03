I’m frightfully obsessed with this cereal brand’s Muppet makeover

The Jim Henson Company brings iconic mascots to life.

Jim Henson Company x Monster Cereal collab
(Image credit: General Mills/The Jim Henson Company)

I'm a firm believer that the Muppets movies are cinematic masterpieces, so naturally, when the Jim Henson Company produces anything new, I'm already on board. While it's no Muppets Christmas Carol, its latest collab with Monster Cereals is too adorable not to spotlight, capturing that signature Henson magic.

Monster Cereals' packaging designs are an iconic piece of culture, often bringing back fond memories and childhood nostalgia, making it the perfect collab for the Jim Henson Company. Bringing the cereal's legendary mascots to life, the magical designs are not only a perfect example of playful packaging but also a showcase of character design excellence.

