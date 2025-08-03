I'm a firm believer that the Muppets movies are cinematic masterpieces, so naturally, when the Jim Henson Company produces anything new, I'm already on board. While it's no Muppets Christmas Carol, its latest collab with Monster Cereals is too adorable not to spotlight, capturing that signature Henson magic.

Monster Cereals' packaging designs are an iconic piece of culture, often bringing back fond memories and childhood nostalgia, making it the perfect collab for the Jim Henson Company. Bringing the cereal's legendary mascots to life, the magical designs are not only a perfect example of playful packaging but also a showcase of character design excellence.

In celebration of The Jim Henson Company’s 70th anniversary, the Monster Cereal collab features puppet makeovers of three iconic mascots – Boo Berry, Franken Berry and Count Chocula (who I'm convinced is a distant relative of Count von Count). Alongside featuring on the cereal's box art, the Jim Henson Creature Shop created physical puppet versions of the icons that appear on merchandise and in a delightfully cute social campaign.

"This is more than a cereal box; it’s a piece of art. We know that fans have an incredible love for Monsters and anticipate their return every year," says Mindy Murray, brand experience director at Morning Foods, General Mills. That’s why we knew the partnership with The Jim Henson Company was the perfect way to deliver surprise and delight – and the first-of-its-kind fuzzy Franken Berry box," she adds.

