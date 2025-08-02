Bank “steals” famous logos in genius ad campaign
It’s minimalist marketing done right.
When it comes to advertising, using another brand's logo is usually a complete no-go, but not for finance brand, TD Bank. Coming up with an ingenious solution to avoid copyright complications, the brand has cleverly 'borrowed' legendary logos in its latest billboard campaign in promotion of its fractional investing services.
Some of the best billboard ads shine in their simplicity, something that TD Bank's clever campaign embodies. With bold colour, minimalist design and perfectly calculated composition, each unique ad is a subtle masterpiece that demonstrates the power of thoughtful marketing.
The Own A Piece of It campaign was created by Ogilvy Canada, featuring seemingly innocuous green billboards with square cutouts. With the help of perfectly lined-up photography by Martin Girard of Shoot Studio, the ads capture a snippet of iconic brands' logos, framing their street signs to cheekily 'steal' their iconic identities.
With huge names such as McDonald’s, Starbucks, Nike, Apple and Google, the ads showcase how everyday investors can own a slice of the brands, while cleverly avoiding trademark laws that typically prohibit the commercial use of a brand’s logo without permission. Not only is the visual pun a genius use of OOH advertising, but also a playful demonstration of the recognisability of iconic logo design.
For more inspiring OOH campaigns, check out Tesco's logo-free billboards that break all of the rules or take a look at Lynx's bizarre scratch-and-sniff billboards that made me physically recoil.
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.