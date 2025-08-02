Bank “steals” famous logos in genius ad campaign

News
By published

It’s minimalist marketing done right.

TD Bank ads
(Image credit: TD Bank/Oglivy)

When it comes to advertising, using another brand's logo is usually a complete no-go, but not for finance brand, TD Bank. Coming up with an ingenious solution to avoid copyright complications, the brand has cleverly 'borrowed' legendary logos in its latest billboard campaign in promotion of its fractional investing services.

Some of the best billboard ads shine in their simplicity, something that TD Bank's clever campaign embodies. With bold colour, minimalist design and perfectly calculated composition, each unique ad is a subtle masterpiece that demonstrates the power of thoughtful marketing.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.