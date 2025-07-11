These ingenious McDonald's ads are a rodeo of optical illusions

It's stampede season In Canada, and McDonald's is buckling up for the world's biggest outdoor rodeo with a timely themed extension of its clever minimalist advertising

To coincide with the 2025 Calgary Stampede, the McDonald's Cowboy Closeups campaign features a series of sartorial optical illusions. The billboard ads show iconic western fashion staples that might leave you feeling strangely hungry.

(Image credit: McDonald's)

Developed with Cossette Vancouver, the campaign weaves some of the fastfood giant's most famous menu items – fries, Big Mac and Vanilla Cone – into traditional Western threads. A burger appears in the band of a cowboy hat, the fringe on a jacket sends us a subliminal message to order fries.

McDonald's Canada says the billboards are intended as a celebration of "our shared values of community, quality and Canadian pride, all in a playful, memorable way.”

(Image credit: McDonald's)

The ads are subtle enough that you could miss them at first glance, forcing you to do a double take. It's a smart, attention-grabbing way to make the brand part of the event rather than just a sponsor, and the photography shows how small details can carry a lot of meaning.

The McDonald's logo is included on the billboards for clarification, but I wonder if it's even necessary. What do you think? (see our pick of the best billboard ads for more inspiration).