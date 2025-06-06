Recommended reading

McDonald’s mosaic ad is leaving a bad taste in my mouth

Is it just a sleazy rewriting of history?

Picture of the McDonald&#039;s mosaic via @jdmccafferty on X
(Image credit: McDonald's/@jdmccafferty via X)

McDonald's has been part of the cultural zeitgeist for what feels like forever, but would you believe me if I told you the Golden Arches date all the way back to Roman times? No? Good, because that's a lie, but that's what McD's latest extravagant ad would have you believe.

Creating an 'ancient' Roman mosaic in the iconic Galleria Alberto Sordi shopping mall, the playful (and slightly ridiculous) campaign has got people divided, with some saying the ad is a stroke of genius, while others have called it a cheap, sleazy stunt. However, you feel about McDonald's latest campaign, it's safe to say the fast food chain doesn't shy away from a little cheekiness, resulting in some of the best adverts of all time.

Natalie Fear
