By now, you've likely seen the controversy surrounding Sydney Sweeney's recent campaign with American Eagle, which some alleged carried uncomfortable alt-right 'dogwhistle' undertones. In response to the backlash, several rival brands have launched subtle counter campaigns, spotlighting diversity in an antithetical protest of American Eagle's contentious ad.

The best adverts often spark conversation, but Sweeney's campaign drew attention for all the wrong reasons. Reclaiming the discourse with visions of elegance, inclusivity (and thankfully, no mention of genes), these ingenious clapbacks at American Eagle's tactless ad are a prime example of how negative contention can spark a movement of creative positivity.

Within days of American Eagle's uncomfortable ad, rival brand Old Navy released a subtle yet wholesome denim campaign with a strong focus on inclusivity. Featuring the caption, “these are the jeans your other jeans warned you about,” the tastefully minimalist ads spotlight smiling families and diverse models with a focus on fits for "all".

Joining the conversation was fashion brand Abercrombie, which released a similarly subtle campaign focused on "how denim should feel." Across the campaign, models of all races and body types discuss the importance of a well-fitting pair of jeans, focusing on confidence, rather than physical appearance. (Notably, the ad feels targeted to uplifting women, unlike Sweeney's ad, which was criticised for appeasing the male gaze.)

Perhaps my favourite of the 'rebuttals' was Ralph Lauren's campaign – a classy celebration of heritage and culture that captures a patriotic air devoid of American Eagle's all-American sleaze. Pairing luxurious old-money aesthetics with a comforting dose of nostalgia, the sophisticated ad is a beautiful vignette of culture and community in Oak Bluffs, celebrating the intersection of Black history and Americana.

While Gen Z might be turning their backs on the nostalgia of Americana, I still believe there's a place for it in branding. Reverting to classic aesthetics and familiar imagery is a staple of advertising, and these campaigns prove that we can celebrate the beauty of heritage without verging into the sides of the past most of us would rather forget. All-American patriotic branding should be about celebrating growth, community and pride, not cheap sleaze, muscle cars and ill-fitting double denim.