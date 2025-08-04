Brands clap back at Sydney Sweeney’s sleazy American Eagle ad

News
By published

This is how you do patriotic branding.

Ralph Lauren Oak Bluffs campaign
(Image credit: Ralph Lauren)

By now, you've likely seen the controversy surrounding Sydney Sweeney's recent campaign with American Eagle, which some alleged carried uncomfortable alt-right 'dogwhistle' undertones. In response to the backlash, several rival brands have launched subtle counter campaigns, spotlighting diversity in an antithetical protest of American Eagle's contentious ad.

The best adverts often spark conversation, but Sweeney's campaign drew attention for all the wrong reasons. Reclaiming the discourse with visions of elegance, inclusivity (and thankfully, no mention of genes), these ingenious clapbacks at American Eagle's tactless ad are a prime example of how negative contention can spark a movement of creative positivity.

@ralphlauren

♬ original sound - Ralph Lauren

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.