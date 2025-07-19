Polaroid just dropped the most iconic anti-AI ad of the year

News
By published

Nostalgia and a timely message combine in a potent new campaign.

Polaroid campaign
(Image credit: Polaroid)

How much of your camera roll do you really remember? That's the question asked by one of the posters in Polaroid's latest campaign, which takes aim at digital over-saturation and AI. Designed to promote the brand's new Flip camera, 'The Camera for an Analogue Life’ is one of the most stirring 'back to basics' campaigns we've seen for a while.

Combining Polaroid photos with provocative copy lines including, “AI can't generate sand between your toes,” and “Real stories. Not stories & reels.”, the campaign, designed in-house, is a timely reminder of the importance of connection and living in the moment. Like all the best print ads, these stick in the mind for a while.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.