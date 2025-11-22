Everybody's talking about the controversial Coca-Cola Christmas ad
And that's not necessarily a good thing.
It's no secret that we're not fans of the 2025 Coca-Cola advert. The fizzy drink pedlar has churned out an AI-generated slop-fest for the ages, one that featured a differently shaped Coke lorry in every frame.
And now it's clear that the ad is drawing strong reactions outside the realm of Creative Bloq. New analysis has shown that the Coca-Cola ad is the most talked-about Christmas campaign on social media. But is all noise good noise?
According to a new report from Sprout Social, Coca-Cola's ad has so far generated 38,752 messages and more than 735,000 engagements on social media – more than double that of the runner-up, the 2025 John Lewis christmas ad.
This classic Coca-Cola ad from 1993 has more design, character, story, personality, warmth and heart, than the AI slop these companies and goofballs are pushing today. The difference couldn't be any clearer. pic.twitter.com/ssWS2hPzseNovember 7, 2025
The Coca-Cola AI ad might be a net good in the long run, because it’s so obviously terrible and worse than every other commercial ever made. More companies may pivot and go out of their way to show that real people made something special together.So embarrassingNovember 7, 2025
But despite its impressive reach, the response to the Coca-Cola ad is decidedly mixed. "With 61% positive sentiment, the ad underscores how audiences remain divided on the use of AI in advertising, even when creativity is involved. The ad’s impact reflects both consumer curiosity and skepticism," reads Sprout Social's report.
The research also sheds some light on the ideal time to launch Christmas ads. Both John Lewis and Coca-Cola opted for later-than-usual releases in 2025, and the study shows that conversation around Christmas ads surged by 930% after 1 November.
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.