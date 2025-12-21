Insurance companies aren't really known for their exciting advertising campaigns, but specialist insurer Hiscox is changing all that. Following on from its ‘most disastrous campaign ever’ that targeted copyright infringement risks campaign, the new work, created by Uncommon, focuses on collectors' items.

The adverts rely heavily on beautifully crafted copy and elegant imagery, and target audiences who have precious collections such as fine wines, rare watches, fashion pieces, art, antiques and jewellery. This is not just your bog-standard insurance.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Uncommon) (Image credit: Uncommon) (Image credit: Uncommon)

The adverts are sparse in their art direction, with simple, refined images and longer-form copy.

Example copy is: "Made over a century ago by sixth-generation goldsmiths in Florence, your Grandma’s ring is so beautiful it draws gasps from people who see you wearing it. And jealous looks from cousins who thought they would inherit it."

Or: "5,000 silk threads. An iconic pattern. A world famous label. Worth a few thousand pounds new, this dress was well liked upon release. But when it went from being the designer’s latest piece to his final one, tragedy made it a masterpiece."

For watches, the copy reads: "Painstakingly made. Deadly accurate. A handful of 70s watches were so beautifully crafted, time still hasn't caught up with them."

Each bit of copy is followed by the tagline: "Some things are so special, only a specialist insurer will do." Now you might think that the double 'special' would ruin things here, but somehow it works.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors