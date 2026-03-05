This billboard is controlled by your bum (yes really)

When it comes to billboard marketing, it's pretty hard to reinvent the wheel. But among the sea of conventional copy and overplayed imagery, prostate cancer charity Prost8 is here to switch up the scene with its interactive retro game billboard. The twist? It's controlled by your behind.

Perhaps one of the most unconventional approaches to billboard advertising I've ever seen, Prost8's campaign is much more than a bit of fun, leveraging humour to demystify an enduring men's health myth. Bold, clever and delightfully silly, Prost8's amusing campaign is the perfect accompaniment to Prostate Cancer Awareness month.

Created by TBWA\MCR, this unconventional campaign is the first DOOH ad to be controlled by your bottom. Leveraging Ocean Outdoor's skeletal tracking technology, 'Dodge the finger' invites passers by to control a digital behind that must avoid flying fingers. The billboard aims to dispel the myth that prostate tests involve a ‘finger up the bum’, clarifying they actually start with a simple blood test.

(Image credit: Ocean Outdoor)

“To be able to say that you’ve created the world’s first ad controlled by a bum is something any creative agency would jump at," says Lisa Nichols, executive creative director at TBWA\MCR. "But for the team here at TBWA\MCR to be able to do it for Prost8 and raise awareness around a test that could help save men’s lives is even better. Thanks to a really bold client and Ocean Outdoor’s unique DOOH technology - we’re hopefully going to get more blokes talking about prostate cancer and going for that test. Which is just a blood test guys, so please get tested.”

(Image credit: Ocean Outdoor)

Throughout Prostate Cancer Awareness month, the interactive billboard is set to appear across Europe’s biggest screens from Amsterdam to Helsinki. The game has already debuted at Printworks, Manchester and is set to appear at Westfield Stratford City in London on 14th March, coinciding with big match days. It has already proved successful, taking the top prize in Ocean’s European Grand Prix, alongside being the Gold winner in Ocean Outdoor UK’s annual Digital Creative Competition.

For more creative inspiration, check out Prost8's raunchy snow ad or take a look at Plastic Change's provocative ad campaign that gives new meaning to 'toxic masculinity'.