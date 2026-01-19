This raunchy ad is unexpectedly important

Public health campaigns may not be the sexiest, but they are important, and catching people's attention can sometimes be a matter of life and death. Taking an unconventional approach to awareness ads, the Testicular Cancer Foundation has launched a playful campaign that's hard to ignore.

From print ads to billboards, every campaign shares one common goal – to catch the public eye. Blending humour with health awareness, the Testicular Cancer Foundation's ads are a prime example of how a simple, grounded (and slightly silly) concept can be just as engaging as a large-scale campaign.

(Image credit: Ogilvy Amsterdam/Testicular Cancer Foundation )

Created in collaboration with Ogilvy Amsterdam, the ads play on visual absurdity. Launched in the Netherlands, they capitalise on the country's snowy season with a series of men checking their snowballs, paired with the simple statement "give the same love to your own balls."

The array of frozen phalluses is admittedly rather silly, but the unexpectedness of the ads is perfect for enticing its target audience. “We see that humour helps to discuss a sensitive topic," explains the Testicular Cancer Foundation's director, Ivo Struik. "By encouraging men with a smile to check their balls, we hope that the message stands out and that they actually proceed to self-examination. Because the earlier you catch it, the greater the chance of recovery.”

(Image credit: Ogilvy Amsterdam/Testicular Cancer Foundation )

This humorous approach to health awareness advertising has proven successful in the past for brands like Prost8 with its ingenious optical illusion billboard. Shocking visuals grab attention (like this raunchy ad that exposes the literal meaning of ‘toxic masculinity’), and when you're spreading a potentially life-saving message, it's the perfect way to captivate your audience without mundane lecturing or cheesy PSAs.