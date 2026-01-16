The UK’s new LHF (Less Healthy Food) regulations probably feel less like policy and more like a creative straightjacket. The new rules mean product shots curtailed and creator-led endorsements restricted. One of the most familiar, frictionless tools in modern advertising is suddenly off the table.

But here’s the provocation for creatives: what if this policy is actually a liberator? What if it will help us create the next set of best adverts?

It forces us to confront something uncomfortable yet undeniable: product-first advertising has become a creative crutch. And when you take that crutch away, you’re forced to learn how to walk again.

Regulation breeds creativity

At first glance, the LHF regulations look like they penalise digital, social and creator-led work disproportionately. While LHF ads on TV and OOH are only restricted pre-watershed, paid promotions on creators’ own channels are now banned – with brand-owned channels retaining more flexibility.

That imbalance is frustrating. But creatively, it’s not fatal. Hopefully, by now, most brands have already moved on from transactional sales-led marketing.

Audiences have rejected that model for a while now. System1 / TikTok research consistently shows that assets built for ‘showmanship’ – advertising built primarily for entertainment – outperforms assets built for ‘salesmanship’. Advertisers adopting this approach can expect to deliver a 39 per cent increase in memorability.

And so, seen in this light, the reality of the LHF ad ban is that it doesn’t end creative opportunity; it ends creative shortcuts.

Lessons from the past

If you think back to some of the most memorable adverts of this century, you might think of: Guinness’s Surfer ad; Cadbury’s drumming Gorilla or their dancing eyebrows; John Lewis’ Christmas adverts. And, more recently McDonald’s Raise the Arches ad campaign.

What do they all have in common? There was barely a product in sight. Instead, they created distinctive and immersive worlds to evoke a feeling you might associate with the brand. Whether it’s escapism, fun, kindness.

When regulation forces brands to be less literal, that’s often when you see the most interesting creative work emerge.

When the product disappears, brand craft takes centre stage

When Garnier faced strict Nordic regulations banning filters in creator content, we worked with the brand to pivot away from conventional creator formats and into immersive AR experiences that let users explore skin and hair outcomes interactively, without relying on visual manipulation. The constraint didn’t weaken the idea – it elevated the campaign.

The same pattern is repeating now with the LHF ad ban. When the product disappears, brand craft takes centre stage.

For creatives, the most profound shift LHF introduces is this: if you can’t rely on the product shot, everything else has to work harder. But the outcome will also be better.

Solving the LHF conundrum

Distinctive brand assets become non-negotiable. Colour, typography, sound, characters, rhythm, tone of voice. Think: DuoLingo’s iconic mascot, Duo; Ryanair’s inimitable abrasive tone of voice; McDonald’s I’m Loving It jingle. The System 1 / TikTok research shows that early and well branded creator assets drive twice the awareness lift and 3x brand image lift.

For creatives, this means thinking less in executions and more in systems. Less 'what does this ad look like?' and more 'what does this brand sound, feel and behave like wherever it shows up?'

And that presents both a problem and an opportunity.

Legacy brands who have built distinctive assets over decades have a head start. If your colour, jingle or characters are already embedded in culture, removing the product image hurts less.

Challenger brands have agility on their side

On the flipside, challenger brands have agility on their side. They can build distinctive codes faster precisely because they’re unburdened by history. In the social era, consistency compounds quickly. One bold colour, one sonic cue, one point of view – repeated relentlessly – can build recognition in years rather than decades.

It’s also worth noting that SMEs are exempt from LHF regulations, giving smaller brands a window to balance product-led activity with longer-term brand-building. Smart agencies will use that time to help challengers invest in the codes they’ll need when regulation eventually catches up with them.

Creators don’t disappear – they evolve

One of the biggest misconceptions about LHF is that it sidelines creators. But in reality, it simply changes the role they play.

Creators become less like product demonstrators and more like collaborators, performers and storytellers. That demands better briefs and braver thinking.

Instead of asking creators to hold a product and hit three USPs, we now need to invite them into a brand world – with clear boundaries, consistent codes and creative freedom inside those constraints. The work becomes more like entertainment commissioning than influencer activation.