Why adverts are no longer just about seeing

Beyond the billboard: the rise of multi-sensory advertising.

In recent years, brand communications have been engineered for the eye: scroll-stopping visuals, thumb-friendly formats, a world where attention is treated as a scarce commodity. The problem is that humans don’t actually live in a feed. We experience the world through smell, sound, touch and space. And we remember it through those cues, not just through what we see.

That’s why multi-sensory advertising is having a moment. It isn&rs