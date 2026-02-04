Why adverts are no longer just about seeing
Beyond the billboard: the rise of multi-sensory advertising.
In recent years, brand communications have been engineered for the eye: scroll-stopping visuals, thumb-friendly formats, a world where attention is treated as a scarce commodity. The problem is that humans don’t actually live in a feed. We experience the world through smell, sound, touch and space. And we remember it through those cues, not just through what we see.
That’s why multi-sensory advertising is having a moment. It isn&rs