After years of watching slick, algorithm-friendly design dominate every surface from app interfaces to supermarket aisles, something fundamental is shifting. Today's visual language tells a story of designers reaching for texture, humanity and distinctiveness in an increasingly synthetic world.

Whether it's the return of tactile, analogue craft or the bold use of layered illustration to tell stories at a glance, the common thread is that sameness is out, personality is in. Whole AI tools have given designers unprecedented capability, the response hasn't been to lean further into digital perfection, but rather to celebrate the beautifully imperfect marks of human hands.

To map out where graphic design is heading, I've gathered insights from creative directors, strategists and designers across leading agencies. So read on as I share their thoughts on the biggest trends shaping 2026, and what creatives need to know about them.

01. Anti-AI Crafting

Apple’s New TV Intro Has Zero CGI — Here’s How They Filmed It - YouTube Watch On

If there's one trend that'll define 2026, it's the deliberate rejection of AI's hyper-polished aesthetic in favour of work that feels unmistakably made by human hands. Graham Sykes, global executive creative director at Landor, calls this Anti-AI Crafting, and sees it as design's response to an algorithm-saturated world.

"As we continue to embrace AI as a tool, human-driven craft is coming sharply back into focus as the antidote to AI's hyper-slick visual language," Graham explains. "Designers are putting their hands back on the work… literally." He describes design that feels made, not generated: hand-built sets, stitched texture, analogue surfaces, natural light, physical collage, ink, fabric, clay.

This shift is about differentiation, not nostalgia. "When algorithms flood the world with flawless flatness, the marks of the maker become signal," Graham continues. "The story lies in process; the emotion lies in imperfection."

For examples, Burberry's Cross-Stitch Knight Life campaign merges classic craftsmanship with modern fashion through cross-stitched visuals and handcrafted textile work. Another example comes from Madalena Studio's work for Crucible, where they literally cultivated bacteria on a cork logo, documented its organic growth, then hand-coloured it into a full visual language.

Ryan Forrest, creative tech lead at Interstate, points to Apple's latest Apple TV intro as further proof that brands are choosing the analogue route. As he explains: "A manually operated camera circles a hand-blown glass apple, with its gentle rotation scattering real spectral reflections, with no CGI, no simulation. In a digital world saturated with the frictionless synthetics, Apple is choosing something unmistakably human."

Madalena Studio's work for Crucible (Image credit: Madalena Studio/The Crucible)

Charlie Beeson, design director at FutureBrand, sees this all as part of a pattern. "In 2025, we gave AI a visual identity with bold 3D forms and unapologetically digital aesthetics dominating the landscape," he says. "But 2026 marks a shift: it's about reconnecting with the human side of design." He points to OpenAI's campaign for ChatGPT, which reimagined AI as an extension of humanity by capturing raw realities and human truths on 35mm film; a deliberate choice to emphasise authenticity over artificiality.

David Moore, creative director at M+C Saatchi Consulting, adds more to the evidence pile. "In politics, bold print-led comms amplified Zohran Mamdani's people-first momentum in New York, creating a brand rich in personality and crucially coherency to the average New Yorker," he notes.

"As technology becomes ever more seamless, the handmade, the tactile, and the imperfect is markedly more compelling," Ryan concludes. "In 2026, with limitless tools at their disposal, why would brands rely on simulations, when the real thing resonates so deeply?"

02. AI gets crafty too

A page from Bristol agency Something Familar's website (Image credit: Something Familar)

While everyone starts learning analogue skills as a backlash against AI, there's also evidence that AI is doing so too. Hugo Smith, production designer at Wolff Olins, points to what he calls "a kind of creative necromancy": generative AI software reanimating long-forgotten brick-and-mortar crafts and bringing them back within modern design workflows.

"In 2026, expect to see woodcut illustration, stone carving, and gothic typography revived as generative tools shrink the knowledge gap around traditional techniques," he predicts. "We've seen some of this already in Bristol agency Something Familar's use of AI to create esoteric wood print illustrations as a folkloric exploration of the studio's position on artificial intelligence," Hugo explains. "Similarly Eternal Research's machine-learning filigree generator brings ornamental patterns to life across its brand, demonstrating how technology can actually enable rather than replace traditional craft."

03. Emotional colour

How&How's work for Jupi, an AI-powered decision making OS (Image credit: How&How/Jupi)

As AI becomes more visible and often quite clinical in its aesthetic, Alex Andrew at FORM Brands Creative has noticed a clear rise in surreal, escapist imagery across branding. "Brands are leaning into brighter colours, expressive illustration and warm, human-centred visuals to bring back personality," he explains. "It's a way to reintroduce emotion and individuality into a space that can easily feel cold or samey."

Alex expects this to continue, as brands work harder to stand out and move away from that flattened AI look. How&how's work for Jupi and Koto's branding for Fluz both demonstrate this shift towards warmth and expressiveness.

Similarly, Audra Nebolini, associate creative director at CBX sees this is as part of a bigger push to reach Gen Z. "This generation embraces pushing boundaries on authenticity," she examples. "Emotional use of color is rising across fashion, home and wellness: on one hand calming, earthy tones evoke comfort and grounded wellbeing." She adds that Pantone's Colour of the Year – the serene, inviting