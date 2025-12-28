Canva's 2026 trend predictions have filled me with hope

As we look ahead to the New Year, many of us are beginning to wonder what trends are on the horizon for 2026. With the increasing emergence of AI and microtrends changing every two seconds, it can be hard to pin down what's hot, but thankfully, there's a solution. Enter Canva with its 2026 Design Trends, defined as the year of ‘Imperfect by Design’.

Grappling with the popularity of AI and the return to traditional media, next year's trends mark a divided creative sphere prioritising authenticity. With data sourced from 1,000 creators and more than a billion monthly designs, Canva's predictions are not to be slept on if you want elite insight into the top graphic design trends for 2026.

01. Prompt Playground

Balancing AI with human creativity, the Prompt Playground trend embraces the rise of “vibe coding” to blend the very best of modern design and retro aesthetics. With the rising search for lo-fi aesthetics, motion collages, and retro-tech visuals increasing by +48.9%, this playful trend puts a creative spin on everyday visuals like spreadsheets, dropdowns, and code to transform mundane UI into a storytelling opportunity.

02. Notes App Chic

Celebrating life's candid, imperfect moments, Notes App Chic is all about embracing an undone aesthetic. With searches like DIY and scrapbook-style up by 90%, it's clear that, amongst the structure of corporate design, creatives are hungry for authentic vibes and bespoke design.

03. Opt-Out Era

Described as a "counterweight to digital burnout" the Opt-Out Era trend embraces simple visuals. With the search for “clean layout,” “serif,” and “simple branding” growing by 54%, creatives are embracing stripped-back visuals that cut out the noise of socials. Think subdued palettes, minimalist details and clean typography for that classy appeal.

04. Texture Check

Want an instant way to add depth and character to your designs? You can count on texture. "Driven by a boom in CGI and hyper-real materials," this trend embraces the tactile and immersive. With searches for “soft neutral backgrounds” and “tactile design” growing by 30%, this trend is all about adding a touch of grounding realism to your design.

05. Reality Warp

Canva reports that searches for terms like “liminal” and “uncanny” jumped 220% year over year, revealing a demand for dreamy visuals and out-of-this-world aesthetics. Predicted to be the defining aesthetic of 2026, Reality Warp blends the line between fact and fantasy, embracing "transitional, in-between spaces as a new visual language."

Discover all Canva's 2026 Trend Predictions or take a look at Pinterest's Trend Predictions.