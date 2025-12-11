Folks, it's my favourite time of the year again. The season of mulled wine, cheesy Christmas songs and of course, Pinterest Predicts. Each year, the moodboarding platform looks into its mystical crystal ball (a.k.a user data) and plucks out a plethora of trends for the upcoming year – some predictable, others completely off the wall.

Ever the insufferable individualist, I'm not one to adhere to interior design trends or viral fads, but I always get a kick out of Pinterest's predicitons. A great springboard for creativity as we head towards the new year, these are the 2026 trends that you should care about.

Mystic Outlands

(Image credit: Pinterest)

Fairytale lands meet ethereal mystery in this whimsical trend prediction. An evolution of last year's Castlecore trend, Mystic Outlands sees us traverse enchanted forests, crumbling ruins, and misty plains, capturing the spirit of iconic fantasy novels.

The trend heavily features earth tones, from rich mossy greens to stony greys. Get the Mystic Outlands look by incorporating fantasy elements into your designs, from natural aged textures to swirling patterns that blur the realms of reality and fiction.

Throwback Kid

(Image credit: Pinterest)

For all the retro-loving design fans out there, Throwback Kid is a wholesome trend that puts a modern spin on childhood nostalgia. From 60s vintage fits to 00s retro toys, this trend is all about play and experimentation, bringing nostalgia to the new generation.

To get the Throwback Kid look in your designs, don't be afraid to play with colour – think bright primaries or pastel-toned hues that give that lived-in vintage feel. Tap into your own vintage childhood nostalgia with Y2K bubble fonts or retrowave neons for that futuristic 80s look.

Afrohemian Decor

(Image credit: Pinterest)

If you're a creative working on the Western side of the world, it can be easy to get blinkered by Western-centric design. Afrohemian Decor reminds us that beautiful design is diverse with inspiration. From Nigerian textiles to Ethiopian artwork, this trend prediction is truly a feast for the eyes.

Incorporate Afrohemian style into your design work by embracing pattern and colour. Opt for hand-woven textures, vibrant patterns inspired by Adire and Akwete fabrics, and bright colours that bring richness and depth.

FunHaus

(Image credit: Pinterest)

If you're not afraid to be a little adventurous, FunHaus is the trend for you. Embracing all the fun of the fair, this trend takes circus-inspired patterns combined with sculptural silhouettes for a playful aesthetic that radiates joy.

To get the look, think patterns – stripes, spots, scalloping and more. Pair these shapes with bright reds, soft blues and hazy greens that bring a sense of calm against the noise of textures. It's all about balance and creativity.

Pen Pals

(Image credit: Pinterest)

For the crafters out there, Pen Pals is for you. Embracing handmade, collage-style visuals, this DIY trend is all about emptying that stationary box and letting your imagination run wild. Predicting a letter-writing renaissance, Pinterest highlights a return to the charm of snail mail amidst the sea of online hubbub.

Embracing the Pen Pals aesthetic in your design is all about going with the eclectic flow. Play with layering and texture, from paper to stickers and don't neglect using tactile materials. Rip, stick and paste your pieces together, using handcrafted artwork to tell a story in your design.

For a full rundown of 2026's Pinterest Predicts trends, head to the Pinterest site or take a look at last year's Predicts to see which aesthetics came to life this year.