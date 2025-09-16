And just like that, the summer seems to be over. As we enter autumn (or, for our friends across the pond, fall), blankets are coming out, rugs are being laid, and we can practically hear that winter duvet begging to be let out of the cupboard.

But while it's tempting to close the door on the summer and jump head-first into the wooly world of Quarter 3, it can be easy to take the autumn vibe too far, and end up with an interior that looks, in the words of one expert, cheap and tacky – worlds away from the most iconic interior design trends.

Sayonara Rell, founder of interior design visualisation service Sayo Designs, told Creative Bloq that five particular Autumn decorating fails instantly make homes look cheap. "Every September, I see the same decorating disasters repeated across social media and in real homes," she says. "Homeowners think more is better when it comes to seasonal décor, but the result often looks like a garden centre explosion rather than a stylish, welcoming space."

01. The 'pumpkin explosion'

It can be tempting to scattering dozens of bright orange pumpkins on every available surface, from mantels to coffee tables to porches. But Rell says this approach makes homes look more like a pumpkin patch than a sophisticated retreat.

"Instead, choose 3-5 well-placed pumpkins in varied materials like ceramic, velvet, or glass, mixing colours like sage green and cream rather than garish orange."

02. Neon orange overload

Decorating exclusively with harsh, bright orange throughout every room creates what Rell calls a "dated, harsh aesthetic."

Apparently, the sophisticated alternative is "embracing 2025's trending palette of rich burgundy, sun-baked terracotta, and forest green, paired with grounding neutrals like cream or charcoal."

03. 'Word vomit' decorations

Live, laugh, love, anyone? Plastering text-heavy decorations everywhere ("Thankful" pillows, "Harvest" kitchen signs, "Blessed" wall art) makes homes "feel like party stores rather than elegant spaces."

Rell suggests focussing instead on texture and atmosphere through chunky knit throws, velvet cushions, and warm lighting.

04. Cluttered porch chaos

Cramming front porches with hay bales, scarecrows, giant pumpkin stacks, and corn stalks creates chaotic, overwhelming displays that look "cutesy and tasteless." Stick to 2-3 key focal points maximum; perhaps one beautiful wreath, varied-size pumpkins by steps, and elegant lanterns.

05. The 'plastic fantastic' failure

Using only artificial materials (plastic pumpkins, fake foliage with unnaturally bright colours, synthetic garlands), creates a "garish and off-putting" feeling under natural light.

Instead, Rell suggests Mixing real elements like branches and dried flowers with carefully chosen high-quality faux pieces in natural woven materials.

And as for the vibe you should be going for, Rell says the biggest trend in autumn 2025 is 'quiet luxury', creating a sophisticated atmosphere through rich textures, warm lighting, and carefully curated natural elements.

"It's about making your home feel expensive and collected, not obviously decorated for a season," explains Rell. "Think Cotswold pub meets modern elegance, not Halloween shop clearance."