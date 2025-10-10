My excitement for the Wicked sequel posters has been an emotional rollercoaster of excitement, slowly descending into disappointment. Like the stages of grief, I was initially in denial about the quality of the designs, hoping for redemption. Now, in a state of sad acceptance, I present the latest abomination.

While I was never expecting the Wicked: For Good posters to join the ranks of some of the best movie posters of all time, I was hoping for a least a sprinkle of magic. The reality has been a slew of Photoshop bodge jobs and soulless CGI that leaves me feeling anxious for the upcoming release.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The latest design features the shadowy silhouette of Elphaba, filled with bizarrely pasted-on character headshots, not to mention a random cherry blossom tree, which I can only assume has been added to distract from the questionable design. Be it the fact that Elphaba's iconic hat resembles a banana or the fact that it managed to make the floating head poster trend even worse, to say I'm let down is an understatement.

I'm not alone in my clear bafflement at the crude design – over on X, fans had some heated responses. "The poster department needs to be fired yesterday," one user wrote, while another added, "This might be the worst floating heads poster ever." One X user shared my sentiment, writing deflatedly, "Each new poster is worse than the previous one."

Image 1 of 4 Check out the other Wicked: For Good posters that didn't prove popular among fans (Image credit: Universal Pictures) (Image credit: Universal Pictures) (Image credit: Universal Pictures) (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

In case you missed it, check out the sloppy editing fails fans noticed in the previous Wicked: For Good poster or take a look at the lessons to be learned from the original Wicked poster controversy.