If you've seen any of Creative Bloq's guides to the best laptops, be it for graphic designers, 3D modellers or animators, you'll know how much we already like the ASUS ProArt.

And now at CES 2026, they've added a funky new entry to their lineup: The ASUS ProArt GoPro. I got hands on here at the exhibition, and spoke to the team behind the tech.

What's the ProArt GoPro?

(Image credit: Future / Erlingur Einarsson)

Based on the existing flippable touchscreen ProArt PX13, the GoPro edition is, on the face of it, a clever little branding collab exercise, with a redesigned cover for the PX13, now sporting the GoPro logo in the opposite corner to the ProArt one.

But after getting an exclusive hands-on experience with the laptop at CES 2026, I am happy to confirm that it's more than skin-deep. To start with, there's an entire range of hardware and accessories that has been designed for this collaboration, including cases, backpacks, GoPro equipment, and even the colour of the laptop's backlighting (blue to match GoPro's signature colour).

At the event, I also saw how GoPro users, who often collect hundreds upon hundreds of clips during a filming trip, can utilise the ProArt's software offering, most notably StoryCube, which uses AI-learning identification tech to group and categorise each clip for easier post-production, and then sort and lay it out for easier access and smoother workflows.

(Image credit: Future / Erlingur Einarsson)

I spoke to GoPro's Rick Loughery, who told me that when ASUS approached GoPro for this collaboration, both sides saw the potential to place the ProArt, already an established brand for creatives, as a go-to option for content creators on the go without having to change too many things either at ASUS or GoPro.

"From the early points, where they showed us the prototypes, we were blown away by their design prowess. We were really impressed with their approach to design. It was really about them taking the ProArt series, that's a great machine for creators, and then making a special version that really talks to the GoPro adventurers, the GoPro crowd," Loughery told Creative Bloq.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To push it beyond a mere branding exercise, Loughery credits ASUS' understanding of the intended audience, evident for example in the choice to use the PX13 as the model of choice. A P16 would be too bulky to lug around up mountains and around beaches, and the tablet-convertible PZ14 (previously PZ13) lacks the storage and overall oomph needed for the complex video-editing needs of action filmmakers.

"It doesn't get in the way and allows the person to create. It allows them, whether they're posted up at a campsite or they're on a plane, it gives them the flexibility to continue their work and without it being hard work," Loughery explains.

I enjoyed all the little touches to marry the two brands during my short time with the machine, and it was cool to see the continuing evolution of StoryCube's abilities, whose strengths shine through here. This laptop is going to look very familiar to existing ASUS users, but I got the sense that we might be seeing some more ASUS x GoPro stuff in the not-too-dis