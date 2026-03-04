How to preorder the latest Apple MacBook M5 models

Apple announced its latest expansion to the M5 MacBook product line at this week's March Event, and I've got all the details you need on how to preorder one of these new laptops. You can choose from a MacBook Pro (M5 Pro and M5 Max chips) or a MacBook Air M5, which promises a massive internal boost thanks to the M5 chip.

The company has been drip-feeding us product releases over the last few days, and so far we've gotten a new iPhone 17e model, an iPad Air (M4-powered), a MacBook Neo (just arrived) plus a Studio Display (2nd gen) and Studio Display XDR, which is seemingly what creatives are most excited about – despite Apple fans having very mixed reactions over the new launches.

You can follow along with all of the Apple announcements and updates with our Apple March event Live Blog running right now. To learn how to save on a new MacBook M5, keep on reading, and check out Apple's Student Discount offers for the best chance of securing a discount.

MacBook Pro M5 prices

MacBook Pro M5 (Pro) A step up from the basic M5 model. Screen size: 14 and 16-inch | Display type: Ultra Retina XDR display | CPU: Apple M5 Pro chip / M5 Pro Max | Storage: 1TB - 8TB | Colours: Silver or Space Black View at Apple UK

What's the price? Prices for the M5 MacBook Pro with the M5 Pro chip start at $2,199 / £2,199 for the 14-inch model, and $2,699 / £2,699 for the 16-inch option. For the M5 Max chip, expect to spend $3,599 / £3,599 for the 14-inch model or $3,899 / £3,899 for the 16-inch display.

All options come with 1 TB of starting storage (upgradable to 8TB).

What are the best features? These new laptops boast a huge power boost with an 18-core architecture, which makes them faster than the previous generation. In fact, they are said to be equipped with four times more AI power than the M4 series. 1TB of starting storage on all MacBook Pros is the headline news, which is a big asset to the company's flagship creative laptop.

How to save: You can save big on all of these models using Apple's Apple Store for Education in the US, with a whopping $300 off the M5 Max (16-inch) option with no code necessary. There's also the option to trade in one of your old devices for credit towards your new Mac, and quotes will vary depending on the device make. model and condition.

MacBook Air M5 prices