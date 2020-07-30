How to get an Apple student discount

Want to get an Apple student discount? Then here's some great news. Whether you're at college or university, Apple is keen to court you, and has some fabulous discounts, as well as some great freebies, to tempt you into its ecosystem.

Note that there isn't a single Apple student discount that you can apply to all of its products, across the board. Instead, there are individual discounts for certain products, and the amount you save will vary from device to device as and when Apple runs its offers.

So what's involved in getting an Apple student discount? Read on as we outline the three groups of people who are entitled to one – which may surprise you, as it's not just students who qualify – and how you go about applying. And don't miss our round up of the best Apple Back to School deals happening right now.

Who is eligible for an Apple student discount?

01. Further or higher education students

Anyone who's 16 years old or older, enrolled in a further or higher education establishment, such as a college or university, and has a document or a student ID that proves it, can take advantage of an Apple student discount. That means what Americans would call post-high school students, and what British people would call sixth-form and university students.

Also note that you can get the Apple student discount even if you haven't started your course, as long as you've been accepted onto it.

02. Parents of students

It's not just students themselves who can benefit from an Apple student discount. You can also get one if you're the parent of a student in further or higher education (as outlined above) and buying on their behalf. You cannot get the discount, of course, if you are simply buying the product for yourself.

03. People working in education

Staff members at further or higher education colleges and universities, both public and private, can apply for the discount too, as long as you can provide documentation that proves you work there. That includes not only teachers and lecturers, but also any other non-teaching staff, such as administrative workers.

Also eligible for the Apple student discount are homeschool teachers, currently serving members of a school board, and currently service executives of a PTA or PTO (parent-teacher association or organisation).

How to get an Apple student discount

Whether you're a student, a teacher, an education worker, a parent, a school board member or a PTA member, you get your Apple student discount in the same way: by visiting the Apple Store for Education and then verifying your credentials.

However, each country follows a different process. In the USA, visit the US Apple Store for Education, ideally using your university network, and follow the steps to choose your items. It's good to have your proof of eligibility to hand, although you may not need it, as Apple seems to be largely operating on a trust system, and only asking for this on a random basis.

In the UK, Apple are taking a more restrictive approach to checking your credentials. To get your Apple student discount, visit the UK Apple Store for Education and you'll be invited to sign up online via the student discount website Unidays. It's free to register, but you'll need to provide the name of your college and details about your course, or similar information if you're applying as a parent, teacher, etc.

If you don't want to use Unidays, however, you don't have to. Alternatively, you can sign up by calling or online chatting with Apple directly, or by visiting an Apple Store in person.

What products does the discount apply to?

If you're looking for a Mac, then the Apple Student Discount applies to the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro (13-inch), MacBook Pro (16-inch), iMac and iMac Pro. Meanwhile, if you're on the hunt for iPad, then you'll find an Apple Student discount on the iPad Pro and iPad Air.

The big news right now is that you can get an Apple student discount on select Mac computers (iMac, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac mini) and iPads (iPad Air and iPad Pro). You can save up to $200 / £280 on a Mac and up to $100 / £80 on an iPad, plus the chance to get a pair of free AirPods (worth $159/£159) thrown in, and a 20% discount on AppleCare+ to protect your devices.

The other big Apple student discount at the moment is on Apple Music. This one's a bit simpler: a straightforward 50 per cent off, which means you pay $4.99 / £4.99 per month rather than the normal $9.99 / £9.99 per month.

Apple student discount deals: US

The best US Apple student discounts available now

iPad Air: Get free AirPods with an iPad Air | From $479 at Apple Want something light and portable for carrying from classroom to classroom? Offering up to 10 hours of battery life, 10.5-inch iPad Air is the perfect tablet for getting things done on the go, throughout your day at college or university.

iPad Pro: Get free AirPods with an iPad Pro | From $749 at Apple

If you're training in a subject that demands a lot of computing power, such as photography, graphic design or animation, you'll want a tablet with a bit of heft, and the mighty iPad Pro is able to cover the most challenging of tasks with aplomb.View Deal

iMac: Get free AirPods with iMac | From $1,049.99 at Apple

If you're seeking a new desktop computer, check out the iMac. Packed with the latest processors, fast memory and phenomenal graphics, all coming to life on a bright and vibrant Retina display, this beautiful device is quite simply a joy to use.

iMac Pro: Get free AirPods with iMac Pro | From $4,599 at Apple

If you want to invest in a serious computer, the Mac Pro is a powerhouse that can handle the most demanding of creative tasks. Designed specifically for professional users, this is the computer of choice for everyone from photographers, video editors and 3D animators to musicians, software developers and scientists.

Apple student discount: Get 50% off a subscription to Apple Music

Apple student discount deals: UK

iPad Air: Get free AirPods with iPad Air | From £479 at Apple

At just 456g and 6.1mm, the iPad Air is super-portable; ideal for the busy student crossing campus from noon to night. But it still packs plenty of power thanks to its A12 Bionic chip.

iPad Pro: Get free AirPods with an iPad Pro | From £769 at Apple

The iPad Pro is the ultimate mobile workstation for students who have serious computing needs. Whether you choose the 11-inch or 12.9-inch model, you can add on the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard too for everything a student could want.

MacBook Air: Get free AirPods with a MacBook Air | From £999 at Apple

iMac: Get free AirPods with iMac | From £1,049 at Apple

