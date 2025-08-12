We're approaching peak back-to-school territory, but don't panic, as there's still time to grab some tech supplies for college. Need a display? I've found 3 deals on top-spec monitors, including some of the best monitors for graphic artists, that I think will be perfect for creative students.

My top pick is the 32-inch 4K Samsung Smart Monitor M8, as a premium dorm room essential for students seeking a do-it-all screen for studying, streaming, and gaming. It's $200 off directly from Samsung, bringing the price to just $499 – but that's not including Samsung's Student Discount offers either, so there's potential to save even more when you register.

If you have a tighter budget to work with, I've found an excellent deal on the 24-inch MSI Pro MP251 display, which has been reduced to just $89.99 over at Best Buy. For gamers, I've got two deals below to suit an array of student budgets. Thank me later.

Today's best deals on student monitors

Best for pros Save $200 Samsung M8 (M80F) 4K 32-inch: was $699.99 now $499.99 at Samsung Overview: This monitor from Samsung is a great choice for all kinds of general use. It offers superb 4K UHD quality with AI upscaling and an AI picture optimiser to make sure you always have the best clarity for your intended use, whether that's work or play. It also has smart TV apps built into the monitor (no need for a Fire TV Stick) and the Samsung Gaming Hub requires no PC or console to stream your fave titles. Take a look at our Samsung M8 review for more details. Key Specs: Display: 32-inches 4K UHD | Max Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Refresh rate: 60 Hz | Aspect Ratio: 16:9 | Contrast Ratio: 3,000:1(Static) | Audio: Adaptive Sound Pro | Tech Features: Built-in Alexa Voice Assistant, Knox Vault, SmartThings Hub, Bixby | Weight: 8.8 lb (without stand)

Best for gaming Save $450 Samsung Odyssey G8 OLED (27-inch) : was $1,299.99 now $849.99 at Samsung Overview: The Odyssey series from Samsung is hugely popular with gamers, and for good reason. These displays can seriously keep up, with a mega 240Hz refresh rate and glare-free coating, which makes it 54% less glossy than conventional anti-reflection film. In other words, the contrast is amazing, you get crystal-clear 4K quality, and the response time means zero lag. Key Specs: Display: 27-inch QD-OLED in 4k | Max Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Refresh rate: 240 Hz | Aspect Ratio: 16:9 | Contrast Ratio: 1,000,000:1(Static) | Audio: none | Tech Features: FreeSync Premium Pro, Super Arena Gaming UX, Ultrawide Game View | Weight: 8.4 Pounds (without stand)

Best budget Save $20 MSI PRO (MP251) 24-inch: was $109.99 now $89.99 at Best Buy Overview: MSI is another great tech manufacturer, but this monitor ditches any premium price tags and comes in at just $89.99 after this deal. It has 30+ five-star ratings on Best Buy, and offers desirable specs such as a 120Hz refresh rate, Adaptive Sync, built-in speakers, and a good array of ports for the price. Key Specs: Display: 24-inch IPS LCD | Max Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | Refresh rate: 120 Hz | Aspect Ratio: 16:9 | Contrast Ratio: 1500:1 | Audio: built-in speakers | Ports: 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DisplayPort, 1 x VGA | Weight: 5.95 pounds

Budget gaming Save $70 Acer Nitro: was $209.99 now $139.99 at Best Buy Overview: For gamers who don't have much to spend, you won't find a better deal than this premium Acer Nitro monitor for under $50. Designed for gamers, it has a ton of great features, including a generous 200Hz refresh rate, and a 0.5 millisecond response rate for lag-free gaming. Key Specs: Display: 27-inches LCD IPS | Max Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | Refresh rate: 200 Hz | Aspect Ratio: 16:9 | Contrast Ratio: 100,000,000:1 | Ports: 1x DisplayPort 1.2, 2 x HDMI 2.0| Weight: 11.08 pounds

