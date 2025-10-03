You might not usually think of a Chromebook as a laptop for professionals, but this model from ASUS seems to have it all. The 14-inch ExpertBook CX54 is a luxury-looking Chromebook Plus, and it's $150 off right now over at Best Buy, down to only $679. For this price, you get a 2K display, Google AI integration, and a generous 16GB of RAM with 256GB storage.

I think this model has the potential to be one of the best laptops for graphic design, and the Intel Core Ultra 5 is ideal for multitasking and managing complex workloads. It's pretty premium for students, but for working professionals looking to use Google Workspace apps, it will definitely do the job.

I wouldn't usually recommend a Chromebook for tasks that are quite software-intensive, given that a Chromebook is a cloud-based device after all. But I know from experience testing some of the best laptops for photo editing that ASUS is one of the top brands for creatives. This deal also gets you access to a 12-month Google One AI Premium plan, which includes Gemini Advanced tools plus 2TB of cloud storage.

Today's best Chromebook deal for creative pros

Save $150 ASUS ExpertBook CX54: was $829 now $679 at Best Buy Overview: This might be one of the most luxurious Chromebook models on offer right now, and for under $700, I think it's a steal for working professionals and businesses. Key features: Display: 14-inch IPS LED (2560 x 1600 ) 120Hz | Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 1 | GPU: Intel Graphics | RAM: 16GB |Storage: 256GB | OS: Chrome OS | Weight: 3.09 pounds |

