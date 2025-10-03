This stylish ASUS Chromebook means business and has a generous discount at Best Buy
Aimed at Creative Pros, it offers expert AI power for only $679
You might not usually think of a Chromebook as a laptop for professionals, but this model from ASUS seems to have it all. The 14-inch ExpertBook CX54 is a luxury-looking Chromebook Plus, and it's $150 off right now over at Best Buy, down to only $679. For this price, you get a 2K display, Google AI integration, and a generous 16GB of RAM with 256GB storage.
I think this model has the potential to be one of the best laptops for graphic design, and the Intel Core Ultra 5 is ideal for multitasking and managing complex workloads. It's pretty premium for students, but for working professionals looking to use Google Workspace apps, it will definitely do the job.
I wouldn't usually recommend a Chromebook for tasks that are quite software-intensive, given that a Chromebook is a cloud-based device after all. But I know from experience testing some of the best laptops for photo editing that ASUS is one of the top brands for creatives. This deal also gets you access to a 12-month Google One AI Premium plan, which includes Gemini Advanced tools plus 2TB of cloud storage.
Today's best Chromebook deal for creative pros
Overview: This might be one of the most luxurious Chromebook models on offer right now, and for under $700, I think it's a steal for working professionals and businesses.
Key features: Display: 14-inch IPS LED (2560 x 1600 ) 120Hz | Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 1 | GPU: Intel Graphics | RAM: 16GB |Storage: 256GB | OS: Chrome OS | Weight: 3.09 pounds |
Below, you can find the best deals and lowest prices on top-spec laptops in your region and worldwide using our clever deals widget. It updates 24/7, so be sure to bookmark this page and keep checking for the right time to buy.
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer and has the fun job of finding you the very best prices and deals on creative tech. Beth kicked off her journalistic career writing for Digital Camera World and has since earned bylines on TechRadar and PetsRadar too. With a Master's degree in Photography, Beth loves getting to tinker with new cameras, especially camera phones, as the resident Samsung fan on the team.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.