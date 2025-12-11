The best professional-grade monitors for design, video editing and photography from ASUS ProArt

Digital creatives spend a lot of time looking at a screen, so the right one can make a huge difference to your quality of life, as well as to how you see your work.

Whether you’re sculpting 3D art or tweaking a colour grade for a video, accurate colour is vital. You probably also want at least 4K resolution to see the detail in your work plus versatile adjustability and connectivity options.

It can be difficult to find a range that ticks all the boxes for every type of creative. That’s why ASUS created its ProArt displays specifically to meet that need, delivering outstanding colour accuracy and innovative features designed to make creatives’ lives easier.

What is ASUS ProArt?

(Image credit: Future)

ASUS ProArt is a family of creative hardware, from laptops and projectors to components like motherboards and graphics cards. What unites them is a core philosophy: the desire to solve professional creatives’ needs through four commitments: absolute precision, extreme performance, versatile connectivity and trusted stability.

The result is a lineup of premium products that combine outstanding engineering with cutting-edge display tech to support and inspire creative work.

The precision and reliability that creatives need

(Image credit: Future)

When it comes to monitors, the ProArt name guarantees the features needed by creatives working in visual art or design. That includes support for the colour spaces used in different fields, true 10-bit colour depth and best-in-class colour accuracy of ΔE < 2 on many models (the lower the Delta E number the better).

All ProArt displays have Calman Verification and factory calibration to give creators the confidence that the colour they see is the colour they deliver to the client. For particularly colour-sensitive work like photography and video, Uniformity Compensation can ensure consistent brightness and colour across the whole screen, compensating for minor fluctuations, while ASUS’s ProArt Calibration software ensures consistent output for months and years.

In terms of physical engineering, the ability to adjust height and tilt and to rotate displays into portrait orientation means creatives can arrange their setup in the way that works for them. Thunderbolt / USB-C connectivity, including power delivery, provides more flexibility for connecting peripherals, charging a laptop or daisy-chaining multiple monitors for a studio setup.

This is backed up with premium materials vouched for by an extended warranty for the piece of mind you need when your job depends on your monitor doing its part.

(Image credit: Future)

The attention to detail continues in the software. You can quickly customise settings using the intuitive ASUS ProArt Palette on-screen menu to keep colour management in check, and ASUS QuickFit Virtual Scale provides virtual alignment tools with real-size paper formats for fast and accurate visualization.

Which ProArt monitor is right for you?

The ProArt range features displays to suit different budgets and creative needs, catering to enthusiasts right through to professional studios.

For photographers and designers looking to upgrade to 4K for crisper detail, the ASUS ProArt Display PA279CRV is the ideal step up, providing wide colour support covering 99% DCI-P3 and 99% Adobe RGB.

The 27-inch display is large enough to provide the benefits of the UHD resolution and make working across multiple panels comfortable without it dominating smaller home office setups.You’re also well catered for in terms of connectivity too thanks to USB Type-C, HDMI port and DisplayPort (see the review on our sister site Techradar.

(Image credit: Future)

Videographers may prefer a wider screen for more space to view timelines and node trees. An OLED panel is the ideal choice for HDR work, providing enhanced contrast and perfect per-pixel lighting that surpasses what can be delivered by LCD displays.

The ASUS ProArt Display PA32UCDM (pictured above) fits the bill here, delivering 1,000 nits peak brightness for zingy highlights, as we discovered in our review. It has multiple HDR modes: Dolby Vision, HLG and HDR10, and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification attests to the panel’s exceptional colour contrast and vibrancy.

Although 8K resolution is becoming more common for professional filmmaking, 8K monitors remain relatively rare, meaning that videographers often have to downscale high-res footage. In steps the phenomenal ASUS ProArt Display 8K PA32KCX . With resolution of 7680×4320, it provides a pixel-density of 275 pixels per inch, which means a sharper, clearer image, allowing filmmakers to inspect super high-resolution footage in all its glory.

This industry-leading display uses a mini-LED backlight with 4,032 local dimming zones to deliver exceptional HDR with up to 1,200 nits peak brightness and 1,000 nits sustained brightness, with no partial patch limitation.

HDR performance can be important for game developers and animators too, but they also need speed if they want to experience gameplay as intended at frame rates beyond the 24 or 30 FPS typical of film and TV. That’s precisely what the ASUS ProArt Display PA328CGV delivers.

This 32-inch monitor hits the sweet spot between gaming performance and creative precision. It still provides excellent colour accuracy along with QHD resolution for detailed reproduction but also a variable refresh rate range that goes up to 165Hz for silky smooth animation free from screen tearing, even in fast-paced action games.

Finally, for enthusiasts and beginner creatives, the 23.8-inch ASUS ProArt Display PA24US suits smaller desks while still providing space to work in creative software with its 1920×1080 resolution. It provides the colour accuracy needed for photography and video with full coverage of the sRGB and Rec. 709 colour gamuts, while USB Type-C and 65W power delivery means it can charge your laptop, cutting down on cable clutter.

