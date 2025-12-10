Independent filmmakers have a knack for creating compelling content with a minimal budget. But, up until recently, very few productions were on par with those of major studios. Thanks to the easy access to 3D software like Unreal Engine, DaVinci Resolve, and Blender (along with numerous add-ons created by talented developers), we’re seeing some remarkably impressive projects emerge from those on a limited budget.

YouTuber Joshua M Kerr sets out to explore these tools. As a virtual production content creator, he’s no stranger to the industry and the tech it has to offer. But his core passion is exploring indie filmmaking and testing how far accessible technology can go in creating cinematic results.

(Image credit: Joshua M Kerr)

“I’ve managed to make some high-quality content using free or very affordable software,” says Josh. “But light-matching your actors to the virtual environment can be very complex, especially in a small home studio. Traditionally, it requires the same light setup during the shoot as it does in the virtual environment. It’s time-consuming and not very friendly to the inexperienced.”

That changed when he was introduced to AI-powered relighting technology, which enabled him to change lighting in post-production. Challenged to create a short sequence in under 24 hours, Josh set out to see how it could help transform the look and mood of a scene, without the need for additional kit or a fixed lighting design before shooting.

Planning and production

(Image credit: Joshua M Kerr)

Much of Josh’s content revolves around showcasing accessible tools and software. Because of this, he opted to film his scenes entirely outside without a rental location or professional studio, using just a camera and LiDAR tracker on his iPhone.

“To really show how far you can go with free or low-cost tech, I went for a sci-fi theme,” Josh explains. “The short was planned to be set in multiple locations to highlight just how much you can achieve using modern filmmaking tools. It was a showcase of what can be done.”

To make post-production more efficient, he chose to shoot in overcast weather conditions (easy in the UK), ensuring flat, even lighting that would be easier to relight later. This provided a clean baseline for integration with virtual backgrounds, enabling seamless compositing in Unreal Engine and similar environments.

Blending worlds in post

(Image credit: Joshua M Kerr)

The next stage was integrating the right backdrops to bring his sci-fi world to life. Before the shoot and using Epic’s marketplace, Josh found a selection of free or low-cost pre-built environments, from high-tech laboratories to ruined castles and sprawling futuristic cityscapes. These assets provided a strong foundation for building scenes quickly without the need for a large art department or extensive 3D modelling experience.

(Image credit: Joshua M Kerr)

“When it comes to AI in production, most tools can feel unpredictable,” he says. “You can’t always control the output, which made me sceptical. But using Beeble was different – the AI automated the more technical parts like rotoscoping, and gave me creative control over the final lighting.”

(Image credit: Joshua M Kerr)

The main focus of Josh’s video, and the part that influenced the lighting the most, was a blue orb that Josh had to catch and transport him to different locations.

“The orb was an animated and glowing CGI object which illuminated the 3D environment,” continues Josh. “But the real beauty of this was that simply by placing my footage processed with Beeble into the 3D scene, it reacted perfectly with the lighting. It looked like my footage was perfectly integrated into the scene.”

The future of independent VFX

(Image credit: Joshua M Kerr)

The finished video was crisp, imaginative, and a great example of how accessible independent filmmaking has become.

“This is what I wanted to show people,” says Josh. “High-quality production doesn’t have to happen in a major studio. It can come together in a garage, a bedroom, or out in a park. With the right tools and a bit of resourcefulness, independent creators can produce work with real cinematic polish that plays beautifully on YouTube and small screens.”

As more independent artists adopt AI-driven and real-time tools, the line between professional and home production continues to blur. Communities of filmmakers are sharing workflows, techniques, and assets that once lived only in high-end studios, fuelling a new wave of creators who blend traditional craft with cutting-edge tech to make engaging work where audiences consume it.