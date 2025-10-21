How this artist experimented with a new art style for his first graphic novel
Working on his own project freed Alexander “Minze” Thümler to try something different.
After working as a concept artist and illustrator in the entertainment industry for several years, Alexander “Minze” Thümler is now focusing on his own graphic novel. That's provided him with new challenges and also opportunities to try new things beyond his usual approach to his digital art for customers.
We asked him to talk us through one particular piece that he worked when he was testing out ideas for the project. If you're inspired and need tools for your own work, see our guides to the best digital art software and the best drawing tablets.
“This piece is an experiment – I wanted to explore an art style for my graphic novel,” Alexander says. “I started with a thumbnail sketch to capture the idea and quickly establish the composition and lighting. After refining the drawing and blocking in local colours, I added cast shadows and ambient occlusion on Multiply layers.
For the light areas, I used Color layers and Adjustment curves, separating them from the shadows with masks. Additional Normal layers enabled me to paint reflections on metal, skin and other surfaces, as well as indirect light in the shadows. To avoid time-consuming rendering, I decided to keep the line art.”
For more inspiration, see Moritz Cremer's feature on how to create a strong sci-fi character. You might also want to see our roundup of digital artists' work.
This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. Subscribe to ImagineFX to never miss an issue. Print and digital subscriptions available.
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
ImagineFX is the No.1 selling digital art magazine for fantasy and sci-fi enthusiasts! Featuring digital and traditional drawing skills, game design, manga and film art each issue is crammed with training and inspiration from leading artists in their fields. Whether it's learning from comic art's Adam Hughes, fantasy art's John Howe, or digital painting's Loish, ImagineFX has you covered. ImagineFX has been inspiring artists for over 15 years!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.