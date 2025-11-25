The work of a concept artist in the film industry extends far beyond using the best digital art software to dream up fantastical creatures, machines, costumes, and environments. At heart, you’re a storyteller and a problem-solver, whether or not you're using the best drawing tablets or traditional brushes and 3D art software.

Keith Christensen, a concept artist who worked on both Dune films, The Batman, and Avatar: The Way of Water, tells us he has always had a strong urge to make images that are driven by story: “A landscape is nice, and a landscape with a cabin is better. But the overgrown, burned–out ruins of a cabin with someone – or something – crouching in the shadows: that’s the kind of thing that’s fun for me.”

Good concept artists, says Matt Hatton, whose recent projects include Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, can “think holistically, like a director”. He explains: “Use that angle, that length of lens – or indicate it in the distortion of the image – and use those colours, that shape language, to relay the story. Or you’re just doing ‘cool’ pictures that don’t tell people anything.”

A concept for Alien: Covenant by Matt Hatton, who also contributed to Alien: 40 Artists 40 Years, published by Titan Books. (Image credit: Mathew Hatton)

Be a problem solver

Beyond conveying narrative, a concept artist’s job is to solve the visual problems presented by a brief. For example, an environment might need to look claustrophobic, but there still has to be room for all the action to take place. A costume might have to tell a story about the character and express their personality, but it also has to be practical for the actor to wear and appropriate for the time period of the film.

Concept artists work within these constraints to produce visual solutions that satisfy the requirements of the filmmaker’s vision. No two sets of constraints will ever be the same, and this is what keeps the job interesting. Every project brings a brand new challenge. Keith tells us he loves this constant change: “There’s always a new problem to solve,” he says.

Keith Christensen says: “I’ve always been into movies and television. I was born in 1974, an amazing time in film history: Star Wars, Indiana Jones, The Goonies, The Dark Crystal, Tron, Conan… the list goes on.” (Image credit: Keith Christensen)

Keith’s advice for breaking into the industry is to identify your strengths and find where they fit. “Try to understand what it is that you specifically have to offer, what sets you apart, and then figure out how that melds with the industry standards and expectations of potential clients. It’s a strange balance to combine the expected with the novel, but that’s ultimately the job. Brace yourself for struggle, chaos and absurdity.”

He adds that a broad range of interests and experiences beyond the art world is useful. “I’ve always been interested in history, anthropology, archaeology, etc. and no matter how obscure the reference, a job will come along that brings it to the surface.”

Matt recommends developing as wide a skill set as you can. “Being able to work in different styles, across different disciplines, and in different departments will give you a better chance at a long career,” he says. Even at the start, you should be building your knowledge of the visual elements of different time periods and types of architecture, as well as your understanding of the art fundamentals that will give you confidence in your abilities as you take on bigger challenges.

Image 1 of 3 Keith’s designs for Dune’s Harkonnen desert battle costumes. (Image credit: Keith Christensen) “My childhood was spent drawing, painting, sculpting and fabricating things from whatever movie or show I was into at the time,” says Keith. (Image credit: Keith Christensen) Concept for a Sardaukar warrior, created for Dune: Part One by Keith. (Image credit: Keith Christensen)

Understanding core art skills

Matt explains: “Some people say, ‘I just wanna design monsters’. Well, don’t we all?! But your monsters will be much better if you know anatomy, even if you’re departing from the real stuff. And it will be in context.

“Watch tons of movies, and don’t just look at the visuals but ask yourself, why did they do that? Turn the sound off so you can concentrate on what they’re doing visually if that helps. Martin Scorsese did that. It works.