Huion’s Kamvas line has always lived in that awkward middle ground: big enough to feel serious, affordable enough to be tempting, but usually missing one or two features that remind you where the price has been shaved. The new Kamvas 22 (Gen 3), unveiled at CES 2026, aims to close that gap by addressing several issues that tend to irritate artists over time.

At 21.5 inches, the size is familiar, but the jump to a 2.5K QHD panel immediately changes the display's impact. The new resolution promises more breathing room – making lines look cleaner and more defined, ensuring you’re less likely to be zooming in and out to check detail. In its CES 2026 press release, Huion states that clarity is over 30% higher than that of a standard 1080p display. But the real benefit is workflow: now references, colour palettes, and the 'clutter' we all drag onto our displays can stay on-screen without everything feeling cramped. That's the promise, at least.

Read our guide to the best drawing tablets and best tablets with a stylus for comparisons to the new Kamvas 22 (Gen 3).

(Image credit: Huion)

The other upgrade that’s hard to ignore is the 90Hz refresh rate. This isn’t the sort of spec that sells itself in a bullet point, but it’s one you notice as soon as you start sketching quickly. Essentially, the faster the display refreshes, the smoother the drawing experience. If you spend a lot of time doing rough concepts, animation passes, or rapid iteration, the slight judder from a standard 60Hz display adds up.

While Wacom has led the way with 120Hz displays, and Huion has its own 144Hz tablet – the Kamvas Pro 27 (144Hz) – getting this kind of performance on a mid-range drawing tablet is a step up from the norm.

(Image credit: Huion)

Subtle upgrades

Huion has also updated its pen tech here, with the PW600L stylus using the company’s PenTech 4.0 (read how the stylus performs in my Huion Kamvas Pro 24 (Gen 3) hands-on). The numbers are high across the board, including pressure levels, reading rate, and tilt, but what matters is how it behaves at the lighter end. Soft strokes register without forcing your hand, and pressure builds in a way that feels predictable rather than jumpy.

Colour is another area where the Kamvas 22 (Gen 3) feels more considered than most entry-level displays. Factory calibration keeps colour error low, and there’s support for a wide spread of colour spaces, including sRGB, Rec.709, Adobe RGB and Display P3. Multiple colour modes let you switch depending on what you’re working on, and the Black & White mode is a genuinely helpful option for extended drawing sessions when eye strain becomes an issue.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The screen surface itself is doing a lot of quiet work too. The second-generation etched glass reduces reflections and adds just enough resistance to keep the pen feeling controlled without dragging. Full lamination minimizes parallax, so the cursor stays where your eye expects it to be.

(Image credit: Huion)

(Image credit: Huion)

Better specs on a budget

There are a few personal touches that feel slightly indulgent but not unwelcome. The adjustable ambient lighting isn’t essential, but it adds a bit of character to a workspace that might otherwise feel purely functional, especially if you work late. Practical design choices matter more: the included stand is already installed, VESA mounting is supported, and there’s proper storage for the pen, rather than assuming it’ll live loose on your desk.

I'll reserve judgment until I can go hands-on with one, but the Kamvas 22 (Gen 3) feels like Huion is paying attention to the small frustrations that build up when you use a pen display every day, and in doing so is closing the gap on Wacom, particularly at this end of the market. For artists looking for a large, capable drawing display without stepping into premium pricing, this is one of the more grounded and sensible upgrades Huion has made in a while.