My review of the Huion Kamvas Pro 24 (Gen 3) is still in progress, but after a few days of hands-on testing, I’m already impressed with the brand's newest release. This is a large, confident pen display that feels every bit the flagship Huion wants it to be; it's solidly built, gorgeously sharp, and aimed squarely at professional artists, designers, and 3D creators. It’s shaping up to be one of the best drawing tablets I’ve used in this size and price bracket.

The display itself is big, at 23.8 inches of 4K canvas, and heavy enough to feel premium. There are no plastic flex points, no creaks, no cheap edges. It’s a quality piece of hardware that immediately inspires confidence when you set it up and running. The etched Canvas Glass has a lightly textured finish that genuinely feels paper-like, adding just the right amount of resistance without the scratchiness you sometimes get on matte screens.

Huion's colourful entry

Colour accuracy is exceptional. The Kamvas Pro 24 (Gen 3) covers 99% sRGB, 98% Adobe RGB, 98% DCI-P3, and 98% Display-P3, with full hardware calibration (ΔE<1). The ability to switch between these colour spaces from the OSD menu is a welcome touch, something usually reserved for high-end displays like the Wacom Cintiq Pro. The resolution and pixel density hit a sweet spot for digital art and 3D modelling: crisp, detailed, and comfortable for all-day work, whether you’re using the best digital art software or best 3D modelling software. (A caveat: you'll want to use an HDMI lead.)

Huion’s new PenTech 4.0 is, on paper, its biggest leap forward yet, and it feels that way in use. With 16K pressure levels and a 2g activation force, it’s extraordinarily sensitive. Strokes feel light, fluid, and more responsive than ever. I’m still testing latency, but it’s shaping up to be Huion’s closest rival yet to Wacom’s latest EMR pens, like the excellent Wacom Pro Pen 3. You get two styluses, the PW600 and PW600S, both with eraser tips, and they feel well-balanced and satisfyingly weighty.

Another big upgrade is the 10-point capacitive touch screen, which finally brings pinch-to-zoom and canvas rotation to Huion’s 24-inch display. It’s smooth and intuitive, although worth noting that touch input only works on Windows 10 or later; macOS users will have to do without.

While Huion has clearly cut back where it needs to to offer a lower-priced display that can compete, for example, some of the design touches found on other large displays, like a magnetic clip for holding the stylus, are absent; other little features like a toggle for touch control are here.

(Image credit: Future)

Surprising gadgets

Everything I need is here, and I was surprised to find the new Huion G1 colour calibrator in the box. These little gadgets are becoming essential as displays get more accurate, so it’s a welcome money-saver (read our guide to the best colour calibrators). The G1 is well built, slightly smaller than most, and roughly comparable to the Datacolor SpyderX Pro in size. It’s designed specifically for the Kamvas Pro 24 (Gen 3) and Kamvas Pro 19, and only works on Windows, but it’s a thoughtful inclusion that underlines Huion’s attention to professional workflows.

If you’re comparing options, read our Huion Kamvas 24 Pro 4K review for a comparison to the previous release. This new Gen 3 model clearly raises the bar in pen feel, display quality, and workflow features.

My early verdict? The Kamvas Pro 24 (Gen 3) feels like a genuine flagship-tier pen display that punches well above its expected price. It combines a best-in-class pen, reference-level colour, and modern workflow features with great ergonomics. Priced at $1,399, it's easily one of the best value large-format 4K pen displays available right now (though time will tell if it holds up long term against Wacom's reliability).

Are the savings enough to drag me away from a Wacom Cintiq Pro or the excellent Xencelabs Pen Display 24? I'll need more time with the Huion, but given Wacom is charging $2,699, the Huion is certainly elbowing its way into my life.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Read more on the official Huion website, including full specs.