After almost losing my iPad Pro on a recent trip, I decided to travel light to Nashville and packed the Lenovo Idea Tab instead. It’s noticeably cheaper than an iPad, which was a relief when juggling flights, hotel rooms, and conference swag at Autodesk University. And today, its larger, faster, and better-specced big brother is reduced – the Lenovo Idea Pad Pro is $379.99 $299.99 on Amazon – and it looks like a bargain.

I was pleasantly surprised by the base model of the Lenovo Idea Tab, so the Pro edition, which features a larger, higher-res 12.7-inch display, a faster 3.35 GHz processor, a larger 10200 mAh battery, and improved cameras, would be a good upgrade or entry into Lenovo's iPad alts.

I painted this quick sketch while sitting out in the street during Autodesk University – the purple splodge in the middle is Taylor Swift. (Image credit: Ian Dean)

During breaks between meetings, I found myself sketching out ideas in the streets of Nashville using ArtRage. The display handled casual art and note-taking well, and the stylus – though a little chunky and weighty – felt comfortable in hand for longer sessions. It doesn’t have the pixel-perfect precision of the Apple Pencil Pro, but for loose sketches, quick notes, it’s more than adequate. Performance-wise, the Idea Tab didn’t falter, and as our Lenovo Idea Tab Pro review revealed, this 'pro' model is equally adaptable.

For anyone hesitant about switching from Apple, the Idea Tab Pro proves that you don’t need to spend a small fortune to get a tablet that’s capable for creative work on the move, or like me, need a backup tablet you're not afraid to lose during the stress of a delayed flight (oh, that's another story…).