These new $350 gaming headphones use spacial tech from a $5,000 model

Deals
By published

With 80 hours battery and a new comfort band, the Audeze Maxwell 2 sound like endgame audio to me.

A profile view of a woman smiling while wearing large, dark gray over-ear headphones with a blue accent on the headband.
(Image credit: Audeze)

The Audeze Maxwell 2 gaming headphone arrives with something to prove. Its predecessor earned a rare distinction in audio: it made audiophiles take gaming headsets seriously. Now, with patent-pending SLAM technology borrowed from Audeze's flagship $5,000 model and a redesigned comfort system, the Maxwell II aims to widen that gap between itself and the competition.

If you like gaming and music, this is really exciting news.

Audeze Maxwell II
Audeze Maxwell II: at audeze.com

$329 (PS) / $349 (Xbox): The Maxwell 2 builds on its predecessor with SLAM spatial audio technology, upgraded 90mm planar magnetic drivers with Fluxor magnets and Fazor waveguides, AI-powered FILTER microphone noise cancellation with doubled bandwidth, magnetic quick-swap earpads, and over 80 hours of wireless battery life (INHALE). They also include ultra-low latency 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio and LDAC support, with compatibility across PC, Mac, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android.