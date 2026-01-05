The Audeze Maxwell 2 gaming headphone arrives with something to prove. Its predecessor earned a rare distinction in audio: it made audiophiles take gaming headsets seriously. Now, with patent-pending SLAM technology borrowed from Audeze's flagship $5,000 model and a redesigned comfort system, the Maxwell II aims to widen that gap between itself and the competition.

If you like gaming and music, this is really exciting news.

I haven't tried the Maxwell 2 yet, but the original Maxwell was one of the best-sounding gaming headsets on sale, comparing to dedicated audiophile sets. It's why I chose it as the best gaming option in my list of the best budget audiophile headphones. That makes this upgrade genuinely exciting for anyone wanting a single headset across gaming, production monitoring and general media consumption, without compromise.

At $329 (around £260) for PlayStation and $349 (around £276) for Xbox, the Maxwell 2 is at the premium end of gaming audio. But if the original is anything to go by, they might justify every penny.