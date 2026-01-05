These new $350 gaming headphones use spacial tech from a $5,000 model
With 80 hours battery and a new comfort band, the Audeze Maxwell 2 sound like endgame audio to me.
The Audeze Maxwell 2 gaming headphone arrives with something to prove. Its predecessor earned a rare distinction in audio: it made audiophiles take gaming headsets seriously. Now, with patent-pending SLAM technology borrowed from Audeze's flagship $5,000 model and a redesigned comfort system, the Maxwell II aims to widen that gap between itself and the competition.
If you like gaming and music, this is really exciting news.
I haven't tried the Maxwell 2 yet, but the original Maxwell was one of the best-sounding gaming headsets on sale, comparing to dedicated audiophile sets. It's why I chose it as the best gaming option in my list of the best budget audiophile headphones. That makes this upgrade genuinely exciting for anyone wanting a single headset across gaming, production monitoring and general media consumption, without compromise.
At $329 (around £260) for PlayStation and $349 (around £276) for Xbox, the Maxwell 2 is at the premium end of gaming audio. But if the original is anything to go by, they might justify every penny.
$329 (PS) / $349 (Xbox): The Maxwell 2 builds on its predecessor with SLAM spatial audio technology, upgraded 90mm planar magnetic drivers with Fluxor magnets and Fazor waveguides, AI-powered FILTER microphone noise cancellation with doubled bandwidth, magnetic quick-swap earpads, and over 80 hours of wireless battery life (INHALE). They also include ultra-low latency 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio and LDAC support, with compatibility across PC, Mac, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android.