Meze's new Strada headphones look stunning, but the tuning is proving controversial

Meze Audio has launched Strada, an $800 closed-back headphone that marks a return for the company to a high-end closed-back dynamic driver design, after focusing on planar magnetic models such as the Liric series.

With Macassar ebony ear cups and a hand-painted metallic green magnesium frame, they're among the most distinctive-looking headphones at this – or any – price point. And at 330g, with magnetic ear pads and a cushioned headband, reviewers are consistently praising their comfort for extended wear.

So, their basically perfect then? Well, early reviews reveal a divisive sound signature that may not suit all professional uses.

Audio performance

The headphones use a 50mm dynamic driver originally developed for Meze's open-back 109 Pro, though the company states it has been specifically retuned for closed-back performance.

While Meze describes the Strada's acoustic profile as balanced with a deep, defined low end, neutral midrange and smooth detailed treble, early technical reviews paint a more complicated picture. Measurements and critical listening appear to reveal a pronounced U-shaped frequency response with elevated sub-bass, recessed midrange, and particularly strong upper treble emphasis.

Several reviewers highlight a significant concern for creative professionals: a notable dip in the upper bass region where kick drums and bass guitars typically derive their punch and impact. This frequency gap means rhythm sections may lack the weight and body that engineers and producers rely on for mixing decisions.

Some technical analysis has indicated the bass profile doesn't integrate smoothly with the midrange frequencies, creating a lean midrange presentation that affects overall coherence. While some listeners appreciate this as bringing clarity and separation, others find it compromises the natural timbral balance of instruments and voices.

A question of treble

The Strada's bright treble presentation has emerged as perhaps the most divisive aspect. Some reviewers describe it as revealing subtle textures and spatial details that might otherwise go unnoticed in recordings, lending an exciting, detailed character to the sound. Others find the emphasis troublesome.

Technical measurements show a treble resonance around 4kHz that's partially masked by an even more pronounced upper treble boost. This combination can initially sound impressive in terms of detail retrieval, but reviewers note it may become tiring during the long sessions common in professional work.